Varilek’s Cattle Call: Screw Worm discovery

Cattle had an unexpected surprise over the weekend with the “new world screw worm” found in a cow in southern Mexico. The cattle on feed report was leaning for a lower correction, but a temporary closure on the southern border shot cattle higher in short order. Traders had to quickly become experts on what a screw worm even is. Google can get you up to speed, but the main story is the closed border. Around 1.15 million head of cattle import in from Mexico which is equivalent to about 3 percent of the U.S. calf crop. My gut says the border will be open soon, but we probably will not hear it officially until the market is already feeling it.

The cash market took futures up later in the week with $190 opening bids that later moved to $192. A quick $4 jump in cash was not completely planned on. USDA numbers show record cattle on feed for November, but where are they? It was a surprise for packers to run this hard. Demand is good with a wide choice select spread even though we sit in the end of November.

I hope you all had a wonderful Thanksgiving. We have a lot to be thankful for with cattle near record prices. t comes with a lot of risk with high priced inventory. The market is charging higher which makes it hard to become a hedger, so plan your trade for what best suits your risk tolerance. Have a good week.

