Varilek’s Cattle Call:  Smaller supply still the story

Another wild week was put in the books with cattle futures punching through to record highs again. Traders saw another strong rally followed by a large break that printed a key reversal lower yet again on the charts. When markets are at high levels, the volatility can unfortunately be a norm. Nerves can run wild with the amount of risk at stake at record highs.

Cash cattle trade was great in the north with regional packers leading the way with $188-191.50 live and dressed bids from $2.94-$3.02. Some of the dressed bids will be grid based which has been yielding nice premiums with high choice boxes. The south did not have much to report with a little $180 late in Kansas. Texas and Kansas did not appear to have any leverage again with the large amount of formula cattle. Formula premiums will likely get them to northern price with an inferior animal, but with a decreasing cow herd, those formulas have not proved to provide a sustainable independent beef industry in my opinion.

The cattle on feed report and cattle inventory reports came out Friday to add to the noise. The on feed numbers yielded a bearish placement number of 103 percent versus a 98 percent estimate. The market will not like that large of a number, and December and Februaury futures will be the main contracts to soak that.

The cattle inventory showed a smaller cow herd yet again with 98 percent heifers kept for beef replacement. Heifer retention is the next step the industry is looking for. The 98 percent may have been higher than the trade estimates, but the cow herd appeared to be decreasing yet again. The smaller supply will still be the front story moving forward in the beef industry. Demand is holding stronger than expected through the summer so far. Enjoy the ride and stay safe.

Scott Varilek, Kooima Kooima Varilek Trading

The risk of loss when trading futures and options is substantial. Each investor must consider whether this is a suitable investment. Past performance is not indicative of future results.