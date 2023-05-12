Varilek’s Cattle Call:   Spring rains, packers seem to need cattle

There were plenty of stories to digest in the ag world last week. The USDA grain report Friday showed larger than expected stocks domestically and worldwide. In particular, the corn ending stock for 23/24 was estimated at 2.222 billion bushels. That was a bigger than expected number for the corn market to digest. The pipeline for corn needed to be filled and the first of the many reports regarding this crop show that to be the case.

The feeder cattle market reacted higher with the lower corn price on Friday. Feeders did recover from an $10 break a few weeks ago and now are looking to contract highs as a possibility. The spring rains are affecting grain and feeder prices. Rain makes grain will be the saying for corn, but rain also makes grass. The cow calf industry is in need of moisture in order to finally grow the cow herd. High feed costs are hindering producers to start a rebuild easily. If we see heifer retention finally kick off, it will be even less feeders yet for the feedyard.

Cash cattle prices were $2 lower in the south at $170. There was no fight coming from southern feedyards when they caved in for basis reasons. The north was able to see steady to $2 higher trade with some $177 trade as of Fridays close. Packers were showing interest in cattle and look to be needing cattle. Demand is great in my opinion even with the ongoing economy worries. Leverage is in the producers’ hands if they know how to use it. Have a good weekend.

Scott Varilek, Kooima Kooima Varilek Trading

