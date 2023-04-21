Varilek’s Cattle Call:  Test the Waters

We ended the week with a cattle on feed report showing a few more numbers than expected. With feeder cattle at contract highs, it will be the first test to how strong the cattle market is. Placements came in at 99 percent which was 5 percent higher than expected. On feed came in at 96 percent versus a 95% estimate. Marketings were considered neutral.

The live cash market took a small hit with lower trade north and south. Early meat bids in the north started at $288 dressed but were lowered as the week progressed. The south saw light trade from $173-174 which was $3 lower roughly. Packers were not interested in running the cash higher after the 3 weeks of stronger traded.

It is time to get used to some volatility in my opinion. We are seeing straight line moves in one direction often. This report and lower cash will test some of the strength of the longs. I could see some of the weaker longs get washed out early, but nobody knows how far if we do break. Analysts are still trying to answer the question as to how high the market can go. Therefore, I would not expect anyone to answer the question to how low we can go. Nobody knows what the market is going to do so, always remember that.

Long term the cattle market still has stong legs to stand on. The cattle on feed and lower cash did not add to the bullish news, but we still need good prices if a cow herd will be built. Plan your trade and trade your plan. “Bulls make money, bears make money, and pigs get slaughtered”. There is a quote that traders sometimes remember when it comes to the wild moves in futures. Good luck and keep that grill going.

Scott Varilek, Kooima Kooima Varilek Trading

The risk of loss when trading futures and options is substantial. Each investor must consider whether this is a suitable investment. Past performance is not indicative of future results.