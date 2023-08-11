Varilek’s Cattle Call: Tight supplies helping prices

Cattle futures are holding near record highs but look to be comfortable despite the high price. Tight supply is still the main reason for better-than-expected prices during the dog days of summer. August can usually be a seasonal low. However, we still have a post Labor Day buying lull that can tend to happen. It is the time of year that producers can put some extra weight on fed cattle. Feed costs are coming down, and feeder prices are high. Some feedyards will elect to put extra weight on the cattle they have rather than sell light and replace with higher feeders. It is just the nature of the beast. Fed cattle producers are current at this moment, but that could change if bids continue to be sparse.

Those cash cattle bids were mainly $188-190 in the north from regionals. The majors were not bidding much for cattle and did not see much trade. Most bids were pulled by the end of Friday. If it was not for the regionals propping the market up, producers would not have near the power to stand up for more. The possibility of new plant construction would be an asset for beef producers.

The south does not appear to care about trading cash cattle. Texas traded 140 head as of Thursday, and Kansas traded a couple thousand. Last week an unidentified source showed a packer playbook on how to buy cattle for the week. It lit a fire under some producers seeing what the packer does in writing. None of it comes as a surprise, but there is hope that the south would realize they need to do a better job setting a cash market. Have a good week.

Scott Varilek, Kooima Kooima Varilek Trading

The risk of loss when trading futures and options is substantial. Each investor must consider whether this is a suitable investment. Past performance is not indicative of future results.