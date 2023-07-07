Varilek’s Cattle Call: Tight supply, rebuilding the cow herd

Cattle futures saw a great finish to the week led by the feeder cattle contract. Lower grain trade in general with corn futures near recent lows turned the cattle around after a short correction early in the week. The feeders are still the leaders. Lately when the cattle futures feel like a break could happen, the feeders turn things back higher.

Fed cattle cash trade was mainly noted at $290 dressed with some grid added on. Live trade to a regional at $184 bought several cattle in the north. The bids did not act like an auction, but packers were beating bushes looking at cattle. Boxes have slipped from the highs still hold a strong price that will keep packers interested.

Feedyards are still current. Carcass weights show that cattle producers are dipping in to lighter cattle to take advantage of a profitable situation with cattle prices. Feed cost is not a slam dunk to stay cheap yet so it is appealing to cash in a nice profit while the market stays hot. It is the replacement purchase of feeder calves that will be scary for the finisher. Later in the year, I would guess that carcass weights will turn bigger if corn stays on the decrease. Cattle feeders will elect to put more pounds on what they have in the yard as opposed to paying a higher price for feeders.

The beef industry still feels solid while bouncing off any negative shifts so far. Tight supply and rebuilding the cow herd is story number one as of now. The dog days of summer are expected to slow down the raging market, but some cattle sales are reaching out to August already with stout prices. Let’s enjoy the ride.

Scott Varilek, Kooima Kooima Varilek Trading

