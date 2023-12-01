Varilek’s Cattle Call: Why?

We are in some wild times with in the cattle industry with a down trending market from record highs. Prices are below the old 2014 highs and will test a long-term uptrend soon if it does not start to rally. The open interest number is becoming smaller in the futures as we wait for interest in someone to add length.

Many are looking for why prices broke so hard. One theory is the many long positions on the board that hit too many margin calls. In my opinion, that would be the last part of the break. The market may have been high enough for a correction at the start. Once the market flipped, then hedgers need to get protection on in a free fall situation.

The problem we could see arising will be the large carcass weights. Weather conditions are great, and corn prices are much lower than in recent memory. A producer that starts to fight the market will make the cattle in the feed yard bigger rather than sell. The packer gains leverage when the north falls uncurrent, so hopefully some cash trade can clean up last years calf crop soon.

Seasonally the cattle market can turn around towards the middle of December, but seasonals could be out the window with such volatile market. It is easy to make a fast wrong decision that can cause serious damage. Be careful and look for the opportunities rather than doing the same thing and hoping for a different outcome.

Fed cattle cash prices were quiet with some light $175 trade early that slipped to $173 later in the week. Packers wanted cattle, but they did not risk paying up on prices. Packers would rather we put more weight which gives them leverage. Have a good week.

Scott Varilek, Kooima Kooima Varilek Trading

The risk of loss when trading futures and options is substantial. Each investor must consider whether this is a suitable investment. Past performance is not indicative of future results.