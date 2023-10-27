Varilek’s Cattle Call:  Wild Week

The cattle market had one of the wilder weeks in history with a gap lower open Monday morning after a bearish “cattle on feed” report last Friday. Live cattle traded limit down on February cattle at $6.75 lower, and January feeders were $7.35 lower. Longs and hedgers both felt the pressure to act while up against a wall.

The other side of the week was a rally back from the lows carved out led by the live cattle cash prices. Packers were eager to buy, and prices increased throughout the week. The south started the week with $181 bids and ended at $185. The north saw $183-185 with a steady feel. Some scheduled loads of cattle were pulled ahead by packers as in weeks past. The cash trade did not make the market feel bearish and helped the futures rebound from the gutter.

With the large break in cattle futures, the CME will be raising trading margins with the increased volatility. Option prices ballooned with the swift moves making protection choices a little more difficult. Cash feeder prices did see a correction from the highs but are still yielding some good prices. From my observation, many heifers are being placed in the feedyard as producers are looking to cash in. We still have a lot of work to be done rebuilding the cow herd, and I look for that to be the reason prices can rebound after large breaks. Have a good week.

Scott Varilek, Kooima Kooima Varilek Trading

The risk of loss when trading futures and options is substantial. Each investor must consider whether this is a suitable investment. Past performance is not indicative of future results.