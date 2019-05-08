Norma Elliott, Cowboy Pastor’s Wife: What One Thing Makes Work Easier

It’s that time of year…branding season!

Some do it early March and others may do their “spring work” in June. For us, this magical time happened a few weeks ago….and I’ve got to say it was the most successful one yet.

I think I need to get out a notepad and write this down, so that we will continue to make this happen. You know after time, you know which pastures take the longest, you know who to ask for help, and you know you better take care of little things the week before it all gets crankin’ or you end up a frustrated mess!

So how come it went so well? Why is it that we found the sweet spot this year? It comes down to this important thing…hire good help and ask them as soon as you’ve marked down the date on your calendar.

You organized ranchers know this is true and you’re probably saying to yourself…”that’s a no brainer” but those of us who have had to work on organization skills…this is a big deal. We have also learned a few thing since taking this management position. Hiring the right people for the job is one of the biggest keys we have found to a successful work.

Here’s Why….

1. They are capable to read cattle, others they work with, and they don’t get bent out of shape if the boss changes his mind.

2. The right help doesn’t complain and add drama to an already busy day.

3. They are fitted for the job. Good ropers, flakers, vaccinators, and branders…ensures the gather and pen work goes smoothly.

4. They don’t get easily offended. That’s important these days in the land of ultra-sensitive people.

5. They fill in gaps without being asked. Good help doesn’t wait around for instruction to unload the branding pot, brands, or even the ice chest. They know the routine and hussle to help.

Our help includes our family and our neighbors. It helps that everyone knows the pastures but even if these fellas didn’t know…a good hand navigates well.

I think about cattlework and the physical labor that goes into it and can’t imagine how hard it would be to do it alone. And I think about the ease of having good help this past time. Such a world of difference in the workload and the atmosphere.

I wonder sometimes if we were to do this more in our life with Christ. Get help when we struggle or enlist a group to come to someone else’s aide. Kind of like they used to do in the days of barn raising or celebrating a new couple’s life together, by filling their pantry. I sometimes feel I was born in the wrong era. That if we could bring back that type of life, that is more about serving and helping, then coming home and closing the door and forgetting we even have neighbors.

I’ve been stuck on this verse lately about spurring one another on to love and good deeds, found in Heb. 10:24. So how do we do that? Have we lost our motivation? Have we stopped spurring one another on to remember the purpose of the work ahead?

We do like those good hands mentioned above…

● We watch out to read others and meet needs, following through with God’s instruction.

● We guard against complaining and being easily offended.

● We do the job fitted for us and even if we aren’t sure of the pasture ahead, we make a hand by navigating the best we can.

● And finally we don’t wait to be asked…we hustle to do whatever job needs to be done.

These things can change our lives if we let it and can make a world of difference to making the workload lighter. So how about you…what is God calling you do? How can we spur one another on to love and good deeds?

