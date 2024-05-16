Yvonne Hollenbeck: THE UFFDA CELEBRATION

Not a lot of people, especially in our large metropolitan areas, are aware of a special day set aside to celebrate “Syttende Mai,” which is Norway’s Independence Day, on May 17th each year. This is probably because it is mainly celebrated in Norwegian-heritage communities, especially in Wisconsin, Minnesota, and of course, North and South Dakota. Oh schure, ya betcha, people all over the United States celebrate “Cindo de Mayo,” on May 5 each year to celebrate Mexico’s victory over the Second French Empire at the Battle of Puebla in 1862, but how many even know what they are celebrating? Some people might be negative about anything and anybody from Mexico, however, our country, even right here in the heartland, is filled with Mexican restaurants and Mexican celebrations. On the same hand, how many Norwegian restaurants have you encountered? Not to sound sarcastic, but Cinco de Mayo is not even a big day in Mexico, but in the United States, I believe it is just an excuse to party and eat Mexican food.

Back to Syttende Mai, I plan to celebrate Norway’s Independence Day at Vivian, South Dakota. Vivian is an unincorporated town in Lyman County near I-90. Vivian’s population is less than 100 residents, but is located in the center of a Norwegian settlement established when South Dakota was in its infancy. Local residents attempt to keep the tradition alive by having a parade and dinner (complete with local entertainment) each year on May 17. The dinner consists of lutefisk with lotza butter; meatballs; lefse; boiled cabbage; creamed veggies; fruit soup with Norwegian fattigman; kransekake, rosettes and kromkake for dessert. I plan to attend this event with some of my Norwegian Hanson and Anderson family members. I am certain the following poem, penned by the late great cowboy poet, Rodney Nelson of North Dakota, titled “Ethnic Cooking,” will describe what we will be enjoying.

When it comes to ethnic cooking Norski food’s misunderstood

Many feel this fare is tasteless and it isn’t all that good.

It does suffer some from blandness, that cannot be denied,

But it reaches royal quality when proper topping is applied.

Take flat bread for example, you may think it’s not for you

It’s tasty as a shingle and twice as hard to chew.

But when paved with sweet cream butter ’til it goes plumb out of sight,

It’s so flavorful and yummy that you’ll shiver with delight!

Lefse’s not exciting, in fact its way too tame

It looks quite like a napkin and the flavor’s much the same.

But spread it thick with butter and you’ll grin from ear to ear;

it’s as delectable a-morsel as you’ll find throughout the year.

Lutefisk, good old lutefisk, it’s a favorite, too, as well

Though it looks somewhat unappealing and of course, there is the smell

You can have that Cajun cooking, Mexican or Japanese,

As for me, I’ll stick with Norske food and pass the butter please!”