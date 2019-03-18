Nebraska Blizzard/Flooding Resources
March 18, 2019
Editor’s Note: we will add to this list as we gain more information. Please e-mail us at: editorial@tsln-fre.com with any resources you are aware of.
NDA has put together a list of resources available to farmers and ranchers affected by severe weather.
Hay and Forage Hotline
NDA's Hay and Forage Hotline, 402-471-4876, connects buyers with sellers of hay, pasture and other types of forage. This Hotline service is available at no cost to buyers and sellers.
Farm Service Agency (FSA) Resources
- List of county Farm Service Agency (FSA) offices
- Livestock Indemnity Program Fact Sheet: This FSA program financially assists producers when they suffer loss of livestock due to adverse weather.
- Emergency Assistance for Livestock, Honeybees and Farm-Raised Fish Fact Sheet: This FSA program covers some livestock losses that do not fall under the Livestock Indemnity Program.
- Emergency Conservation Program Fact Sheet: ECP can provide some cost-share assistance to rehabilitate farmland damaged by natural disasters. It also can provide cost-share assistance to help restore fences damaged or lost due to natural disaster.
State Agency Resources
- For up-to-date road conditions, visit the Nebraska Department of Transportation’s Nebraska Traveler System, 511.nebraska.gov.
- Nebraska Emergency Management Agency (NEMA)
- Nebraska Department of Environmental Quality
- Nebraska Department of Natural Resources
- Governor’s Office Press Releases
Additional Resources
- Further resources and assistance can be found by calling the Nebraska Rural Response Hotline at 800-464-0258. The Hotline is resource for individuals and families who may be feeling overwhelmed with stress, depression, or other mental health related issues.
- The Lancaster Event Center has opened an equine and livestock shelter for animals impacted by flooding in the region. For more information, view the press advisory.
- Nebraska Cattlemen – Disaster Assistance Programs & State Regulations to Consider During Emergencies
- Nebraska Extension Flood Resources
- Nebraska Farm Bureau Disaster Relief Fund and Information Exchange Portal
- Information about disaster assistance during an emergency.