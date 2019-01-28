USDA reopening amidst questions about reports

Meanwhile, analysts began speculating about how the issuance of the delayed reports will affect the markets.
Analyst Jerry Gulke said Friday, "The past month, traders were relying on different outlets for market, trade and export information because USDA reports are delayed."
The reopening of the government "will ensure furloughed workers will receive back pay, but will it also provide a backlog of USDA reports that shocks the marketplace?," Gulke asked.
The American Farm Bureau Federation's Market Intel service reported Friday that 62 reports have gone upublished since December 22 when the shutdown began.
Five agencies within USDA publish regular reports: the Agricultural Marketing Service, Foreign Agricultural Service, National Agricultural Statistics Service, Economic Research Service, and the World Agricultural Outlook Board, Farm Bureau noted.
AMS is the only agency of the five that continued publishing reports during the shutdown that shuttered most of USDA.
The agency with the largest number of forgone reports is the National Agricultural Statistics Service with 32 reports, followed by Economic Research Service with 22 reports, and the Foreign Agricultural Service with eight reports.