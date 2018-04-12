Kammerer Livestock, CK Bar Ranch & Lambert Family 12th Annual Bull Sale

TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk

Date of Sale: April 6, 2018

Location: St. Onge Livestock, St. Onge, SD

Auctioneer: Justin Tupper

Averages:

33 Angus Bulls – $2,996

Recommended Stories For You

15 Simmental & SimAngus Bulls – $3,247

6 Hereford Bulls – $2,208

The Matt Kammerer family along with Kelly Erickson, CK Bar Ranch and Lambert Family held their annual production sale at St. Onge Livestock. With the combination of Angus, Simmental and Hereford bulls in the offering there was a bull to fit most all operations. Some sale highlights include:

Angus:

Lot 37, KAR Sonic 721, a 2/17 son of DL Sonic 444 with epds of BW -0.4 WW 70 Milk 25 YW 119 selling to Erick Erickson, Broadus, MT. Ericson also purchased lot 36, KAR Sonic 720, also a DL Sonic calving ease bull with EPDs of: BW -0.3 WW 69 YW 120 Milk 25 for $5500.

Selling at $5,000 was lot 42, KAR Aviator 740, a 3/17 son of Musgrave Aviator with epds of BW 1.5 WW 54 YW 96 Milk 28 to Gary Mailoux, Vale, SD.

SimAngus:

Lot 84, KECH Mr. 880, a 4/17 son of Diamond J Resource 4044 with epds of CED 10.7 BW 1.75 WW 67.9 YW 115.7 MM 18.4 sold to Justin & Heidi Williams, St. Onge, SD for $5,250.

Lot 70, KECH Mr. 340, a 3/17 purbred Simmental bull sired by STF Royal Affair Z44M with epds of CED 6.2 BW 3.6 WW 61.5 YW 93.5 MM 20.1 sold to Tom Musil, Rovenna, NE for $4,500.

Two bulls sold at $4,000 each, lot 64, KECH Mr. 457, a 3/17 purebred son of STF Royal Affair sold to Shane Erickson, Plaza, ND and lot 72, KECH Mr. TR 746, a 3/17 son of LRS TenX Excellence 352C went to Amy Stilwell, Kadoka, South Dakota.

Hereford top selling bull was lot 93, Lambert Dan 79, a 3/17 son of ECR RO Chosen One 424 with epds of BW 3.3 WW 60 YW 95 Milk 20 sold to Tom Lambert, Harrison, Nebraska, for $3,500

Even tho sale day was nice and sunny, the area received around a foot of snow overnight making the travel and morning chores challenging. Therefore the crowd was a bit smaller and there are several excellent bulls left from all three operations. If you need a bull don't be afraid to contact Matt Kammerer, Kelly Erickson or Jim Lambert.