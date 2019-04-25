Neligh, Nebraska, fundraiser dance and silent auction April 27
April 25, 2019
Blackburn Mfg to host flood benefit in Neligh, Neb
Everyone is welcome to the fun and festivities planned in Neligh, Nebraska, April 27, 2019.
A silent auction, raffle for a Browning Lever Action .22, and dance will help raise money for area flood victims. Raffle tickets are available at Blackburn Mfg Co., Imperial Steakhouse II, Mama's and Nana's, Carquest Auto Parts (all in Neligh), and Tilden Bank, in Tilden.
Lori Lush and Bittersweet will play from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. at the American Legion, 115 W. 3rd Street.
For more information, or to make a donation, contact Lori Lush at 425-238-7606. The event is sponsored by Blackburn Manufacturing.
