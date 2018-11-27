Stabenow: House GOP, White House forestry demands could bring down farm bill

Later while talking to a larger group of reporters, Stabenow said, "Last-minute provisions can be the death of any complicated bill. We are poised to have agreement. Sen. Roberts and I would be happy to proceed without it [the forestry provisions] … we are very close to wrapping up right now."

Stabenow also said that the forestry issue has been bumped up to the Senate and House leaders —Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.

The forestry issue arose last week in reaction to the latest devastating wildfires in California. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue and Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke said in a call to reporters that Congress should use the farm bill to expand their current authority to enter into partnership agreements with the states for forestry management to localities and Indian tribes.

Perdue and Zinke also said Congress should give them more authority to clear forests of materials that they contend are causing fires, although they emphasized that they are not proposing clear-cutting. The call had obvious White House input — the White House press office, rather than USDA or Interior, released a transcript of the call.

Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., on Friday was the first Democrat to declare that the House Republicans and the White House were using the farm bill to try to pass questionable policies.

Stabenow last night said Congress had included nine changes to forestry policy in an omnibus earlier this year, and that she and other Democrats see no reason to make more changes to forestry policy at this time because those nine policy changes haven't "been used yet."

Perdue said that a provision to allow forest fires to be declared disasters and therefore eligible for funding different from using USDA fire suppression funds will not go into effect until the next fiscal year, but Stabenow said she was referring to policies not being implemented, not to that funding issue.

Until his news conference with Zinke last week, Perdue had said that the contents of the farm bill were up to Congress.