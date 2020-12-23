Pyramid Beef Annual Bull Sale

TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk

Date of Sale: Dec. 5, 2020

Location: Sale held at Fredrickson Ranch, near Spearfish, SD

Auctioneer: Roger Jacobs

Averages:

56 Two Year Old Angus Bulls – $5,810

28 Yearling Angus Bulls – $5,616

51 Two Year Old Hereford Bulls – $6,553

3 Yearling Hereford Bulls – $8,666

8 Hereford Bred Heifers – $3,718

It was a beautiful, sunny day for the Frederickson and McLennan families as they hosted their 11th Annual Pyramid Beef Annual Production sale at the Frederickson Ranch west of Spearfish, SD. Buyers from across the region filled the sale facility, resulting in an excellent sale for these two operations.

High performance Angus and Hereford bulls with style, thickness, eye appeal and full of beef were run through the ring and were very accepted by the buying public. These guys stand behind their bulls and it is evident that their buyers want to do business with them.

Top Hereford bulls:

Lot 112, Pyramid Perfecto 9156, a 3/19 son of LCX Perfecto 11B x CCR 109 Catapult 322 sold to Deana Jak Farms, Wagontown, PA for $34,000.

Lot 104, Pyramid Daybreak 9165, a 4/19 son of SHF Daybreak Y02 D287 x Pyramid Domino 2014 to Rausch Herefords, Hoven, SD for $27,000.

Lot 105, Pyramid Daybreak 9139, a 3/19 son of SHF Daybreak Y02 D287 x FHF 9279 Deadwood 38Y to Coyote Ridge Ranch, LaSalle, CO for $20,000.

Lot 103, Pyramid Daybreak 9170, a 4/19 son of SHF Daybreak Y02 D287 x UPS Domino 3027 to Fawcett’s Elm Creek Ranch, Ree Heights, SD for $18,000.

Top Angus Bulls:

Lot 51, Pyramid Packer 9212, a 4/19 son of 21AR Packer 4313 x Pyramid 8186 0221 to Beef 360, Brookfield, MO for $12,500.

Lot 69, Pyramid Coalition 0050, 2/20 son of U-2 Coalition 206C x Connealy Courage 25L to VM Diamond Ranch, LLC, Upton, WY for $10,500.

Lot 70, Pyramid Coalition 0013, 2/20 son of U-2 Coalition 206C x SAV Final Answer 0035 to VM Diamond Ranch, LLC, Upton, WY for $9,000.

Lot 21, Pyramid Playbook 9031, 3/19 son of TEX Playbook 5437 x Baldridge Command C036 to S&L Sheep Ranch, Inc., Alzada, MT.

The top bred Heifer was lot 154, FHF D287 Ladysport 104G, 2/19 daughter of SHF Daybreak Y02 D287 bred to Highland 83E sold to Walker Polled Herefords, Morrison, TN for $5,750

Brimmer Ranch, Biddle, MT also repeat Pyramid Beef bull buyers.



The seats were full at the Pyramid Beef 11th Annual Production sale.

