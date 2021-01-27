Alpine squads work out at Beaver Creek; opener Feb. 5

Battle Mountain, Eagle Valley and Vail Mountain School Alpine have a a time trial on Wednesday at Beaver Creek in preparation for the season starting with a slalom in Breckenridge on Feb. 5. (Chris Dillmann

The high school ski season took a step toward whatever’s normal these days with a time trial at Beaver Creek on Wednesday with athletes from Battle Mountain, Eagle Valley and Vail Mountain.

This was not a race and there are no results, but, as Huskies Alpine coach Tim Bettenhausen said, “We were blessed by great weather, great snow and great help and it was safe.”

Bettenhausen said roughly 30-35 Devils, Huskies and Gore Rangers were on hand. As with any sports schedule, the following is very tentative. The three local schools with Alpine teams have a slalom at Keystone set for Feb. 5 and giant slalom on Feb. 12 at Beaver Creek.

In theory, the state meet is at Loveland March 11-12.CHSAA might try to set up a few more meets in between those scheduled and state. Everything in the world of high school sports is tentative.

Huskies basketball moved to Thursday

Battle Mountain basketball’s games against Grand Junction on Wednesday were postponed to Thursday for a non-COVID-19 reason.

Interstate 70 eastbound near New Castle was closed or delayed for a good portion of Wednesday due to an accident involving vehicles that required a major recovery effort, according to the Glenwood Post Independent.

With I-70 a mess, the Tigers couldn’t get to Edwards without missing a bunch of class time, so Thursday it is. The girls play at 5 p.m., followed by the boys at 7. This will be the first official sporting event of the winter high school season contested in Eagle County since Battle Mountain-Eagle Valley football back on Nov. 20.

The Huskies aren’t the only ones playing on Thursday, Eagle Valley basketball head to Steamboat Springs for its season and league openers. Vail Christian girls’ basketball also hosts Hayden at 6 p.m.

No fans are allowed at games at this point due to COVID-19.