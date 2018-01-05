Baxter Black: Things you can count on:

§ As soon as you load your horse in the trailer he will take a dump

§ Any 4th of July rodeo will get rained out

§ The more a new pair of boots cost, the quicker you will scuff a big chunk off the toe

§ The further you get from home in your straw hat, the harder the wind will blow

§ No matter who you vote for, you finally have to admit it didn't make any difference

§ Any law passed by congress will either increase your taxes or decrease your freedom

§ Anyone the press calls an environmentalist does not make a living producing anything you can use

§ If you go to psychiatrist long enough they will eventually find something wrong with you

§ The further you get from the shop, the more you will need the tool you forgot

§ If you go out to rebuild fence you will find you are two posts and twenty feet of wire short to finish the job

§ If you dig a trench you will hit a forgotten water line

§ If you hit a horse on the highway it will be the most expensive horse the guy owns

§ If you don't get your grain bought at harvest, the price will eventually go up

§ If you get all your grain bought at harvest, the price will eventually go down

§ If after ten years of selective breeding you have finally achieved the tallest yearling bulls in the show ring,

this will be the year the trend starts the other way

§ If you sort the heavy end of the calvy heifers into a pen under the lights, there will be six left in the other bunch that calve first

§ March will never be as bad as November, because in November you always have March to look forward to.