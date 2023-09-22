A K Horse Sale

TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk



Date of Sale: Sept. 10, 2023



Location: Roundup Arena, Belle Fourche, SD



Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar



Averages:

12 Geldings – $9,896

3 Mares – $9,833

1 Pony – $13,500

7 2-year olds and younger – $8,286



This was a very nice selection of horses for the 2nd Annual AK Horse Sale held at the Roundup Grounds Arena at Belle Fourche, SD. Amanda Kammerer is very particular on the quality of horses accepted for this sale and the quality was top of the line from finished arena horses to started prospects, something to fit most any level of horsemanship.



Top selling horse was lot 19, Scuba Steve a 2015 bay gelding from Rance and Koby Bowden. This horse had done it all from the arena to the pasture, handy size and something everyone can get along with. Jay McPherson, Piedmont, SD was the buyer at $18,500.



Lot 36, HRV Twisted Bullet, 2020 Chestnut mare by JL Sirocco x Bulldashus from Wes and Ashley Wells sold to Eric Vanwyk, Sterling, CO for $15,000.



Lot 27, Okies Travelin Jonez, 2017 Bay gelding by Travelin Jonez x Screen Play from Poppe Livestock sold to Jake Maurer, Bassett, NE at $14,000.



Lot 8, Tolliver, 2016 Blue Roan draft cross gelding from Jon Adams sold to Rick Richards, Newell, SD for $13,500.



Lot 24, Ozzy, 2014 Bay Roan draft cross gelding from Chris Witcher sold to Rick Richards, Newell, SD for $13,500.



Lot 29, Johnny Firetime, 2016 Sorrel gelding by Firewater Time x Mach One Te from Jade Schmidt sold to Casey Doud, Midland, SD at $12,500.



Lot 11, GW Metallic Kiehnes, 2021 Red Roan gelding by Metallic Everything x Pepto Bluelena from Jake Maurer, to Zach Fecht, Ashby, NE for $12,500.



Scuba Steve, an 8 year old all around bay gelding topped the AK Horse Sale at $18,500. All photos by Mike Wolforth | Courtesy photos srAKSaleScubaStevef104515311a2-Lot_19







Lot 11, GW Metallic Kiehnes, a very nicely started 2 year old sold at $12,500 at the AK Horse Sale. srAKMetallic

HRV Twisted Bullet, a 3 year old mare by JL Sirocco went for $15,000 at the AK Horse Sale. sraktwitedbullet9eot_36







Ozzy, a fancy draft cross gelding went for $13,500 at the AK Horse Sale. srozzy-Lot_24





