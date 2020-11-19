YOUR AD HERE » Horse & Rodeo | Two South Dakota women’s rodeo athletes claimed victory last week on world stages. Barrel racer Hallie Hanssen of Hermosa won the Inaugural Women’s Rodeo World Championship at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Later in the… See more Top Jobs Contact for InformationRanch Manager at Contact for Information Immediate Opening for an experienced ranch hand for our Belvidere, SD location. The ideal candidate should have experience in a… Contact for InformationRanch Manager at Contact for Information Immediate Opening for an experienced ranch hand for our Belvidere, SD location. The ideal candidate should have experience in a… NE Sandhills RanchRanch Foreman at NE Sandhills Ranch in BURWELL Ranch Foreman/ Manager Assistant Wanted Nebraska Sandhillls area. Cattle work and running multiple types of equipment will be required. Duties… Baker TruckingTruck Driver at Baker Trucking in MURDO Looking for help for harvest in Murdo, SD area now-December. Truck driving experience required. Running late model harvest equipment; Combines,… Weld County GovernmentBuildings & Grounds HVAC Technician II at Weld County Government in GREELEY Buildings & Grounds HVAC Technician II Weld County Building & Grounds -HVAC Tech $28.19/hr +benefits. Apply today: www.weldgov.com Weld County… FIVE RIVERS XIT FEEDERSAgriculture Employment at FIVE RIVERS XIT FEEDERS in DALHART Full TimeFarmer at Full Time in BRIGHTON Wanted Full time, mature farmer or couple for farm and ranch work. Including tractor and loader operation, feeding, swathing, baling,… Employment | Agriculture/Animals Cole Creek Sheep Co.Farm Help at Cole Creek Sheep Co. Bar T Bar RanchesRanch Hand at Bar T Bar Ranches in WINSLOW Ranch Hand Ranch Hand/Cowboy Bar T Bar Ranch, Winslow AZ. Bunkhouse only, no family housing available. Feed/care for cattle thru… 4M RanchHay & Irrigation Foreman at 4M Ranch in MEEKER Hay and irrigation foreman Large cattle ranch in northwest Colorado seeking qualified individual to help plan and implement irrigation and… Family RanchRanch Hand at Family Ranch in LEMMON Ranch Help Wanted Immediate opening on a family owned cow/calf ranch In Northwest SD Looking for Self motivated Responsible person… Bar T Bar RanchesRanch Hand at Bar T Bar Ranches in WINSLOW Ranch Hand Ranch Hand Ranch Hand/Cowboy Bar T Bar Ranch, Winslow AZ. Bunkhouse only, no family housing available at this… Previous Next View more listings Farmer & Rancher Exchange