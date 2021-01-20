Casey Tibbs Match of Champions to be held June 5, 2021

The 2021 Casey Tibbs Match of Champions will be held Saturday, June 5, 2021 in Fort Pierre South Dakota. The PRCA sanctioned Saddle Bronc Riding event brings the nation’s top cowboys and the best stock in the Midwest to the Stanley County Fairgrounds for a night of top-notch rodeo entertainment. “It was a heartbreaking decision to cancel the 2020 Match,” says Casey Tibbs South Dakota Rodeo Center Executive Director, Kalyn Eulberg. “With so many unknowns surrounding the global pandemic and the strain it caused our sponsors, at the time, we believed it was the best choice. However, the Casey Tibbs Board of Director’s feels it necessary to hold the event this year, and hopefully bring some normalcy and excitement back to our community.”

Anyone with questions or wanting to sponsor this year’s event is encouraged to contact Kalyn with the Casey Tibbs South Dakota Rodeo Center at 605-494-1094.

–Casey Tibbs South Dakota Rodeo Center