TSLN Reps: Scott Dirk, Kelly Klien, Dan Piroutek

Date of Sale: Sept. 24, 2022

Location: Rapid City, SD

Auctioneer: Lynn Weishaar

Pedigrees: John Johnson

Averages:

38 Wealing colts – $5,197

9 Yearling colts – $9,417

Buyers from across the region came together in Rapid City, SD for the Annual Ruzsa Quarter Horses “Fall Extravaganza” Horse sale. Jennifer Ruzsa and family, along with select guest consignors, brought an excellent set of weanling and yearling colts to town for this sale. Past graduates of this sale are winning in the arena, on the race track and making excellent ranch and all around horses.

Top selling horse was lot 35, Streakin For Kandy, 5/2021 sorrel stallion sired by The Kandyman x Hasta Be Fast mare from Gary and Jodi Johnson to Lee and Hallie Hanson, Hermosa, SD for $17,000.

Lot 30, SH Aint She A Lark, 6/2022 Palomino filly sired by Aint Seen Nothin Yet x Moons Fuel mare from Huffman Ranch to Lee and Hallie Hanson, Hermosa, SD for $14,500.

Lot 33, Blazin To The Fiesta, 5/2021 Sorrel mare sired by HP Dash Ta Fiesta x Red Storm Cat mare from Gary Johnson and Alan Ham to Duane Steckelberg, Oacoma, SD for $14,500.

Lot 32, One Fabulous Dynasty, 5/2021 Sorrel stallion sired by One Fabulous Eagle x FDD Dynasty mare from Gary and Jodi Johnson to Scott Shaun, Black Hawk, SD for $13,500.

Lot 19, Dulce Reina, 5/2022 Sorrel filly sired by Tres Kings x Ima Sun Frost mare to Danise Lundstrom, Fresno, CA for $13,000.

Lot 22, Surina, 5/2022 Sorrel filly by AP Six Frosted Moons x Ima Sun Frost mare to Shelby Strand, Baltic, SD for $11,000.

Lot 19, Dulce Reina a May 2022 filly by the Ruzsa Quarter Horses wining stallion Tres Kings sold for $13,000 at the Fall Extravaganza Horse sale.



Streakin For Kandy was the top seller at the Fall Extravaganza Horse Sale.

