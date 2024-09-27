Weaver Quarter Horses “Working Ranch Horses Since 1888” 29th Annual Production Sale

TSLN Rep: Wrye Williams

Date of Sale: Sept. 21, 2024



Location: Montana Expo Park Great Falls, MT



Auctioneer: Lynn Weishaar



Averages:

34 Filly’s – $6,676



26 Colts – $6,077



1 Broodmare – $12,000



2 Yearlings – $4,250



60 Weanlings – $6,417



63 total horses – $6,437





Top Horses



Lot 57 at $24,000 to Michael Yoder, Montezuma, GA; Weavers Smooth Two; 2024 AQHA Bay Filly; Originally Smooth x Ima Tuf Lena.



Lot 23 at $19,500 to Gwinnup Crazy K Ranch, Connersville, IN; Weavers Smart Time; 2024 AQHA Bay Roan Stallion; One Gun At a Time x Merada Ima Boonsmal.



Lot 26 at $16,500 to Michael Yoder, Montezuma, GA; 2024 AQHA Black Filly; One Gun At a Time x Originally Smooth.



Lot 18 at $13,500 to Stauffer Ranches, Pincher Creek AB CN; Weavers Call Me Dancer; 2024 AQHA Blue Roan Filly; Bet Hesa Echo Cat x Dox Smart Traveler.



Lot 17 at $12,500 to John Fort, Thomasville, GA; Weavers Call My Bet; 2024 AQHA Black Stallion; Bet Hesa Echo Cat x Cee Booger Roano.



Lot 68 at $12,000 to Eric Hoffman, Dillon, MT; 2020 AQHA Sorrel Mare; Metallic Crush x Lenas Sugarman.





Stan and Nancy Weaver accompanied by family giving opening statements before the Weaver Quarter Horses 29th Annual Production Sale. SRWeaver-1





Top Selling Filly Colt Lot 57 “Weavers Smooth Two” Purchased by Michael Yoder of Montezuma, GA SRWEavertopfilly





Top Selling Stud Colt Lot 23 “Weavers Smart Time” Purchased by Gwinnup Crazy K Ranch of Connersville, IN srweaverTopStudColt1





Top Selling Broodmare Lot 68 “Metallic Country Gal” Purchased by Eric Hoffman of Dillon, MT SrWeaver4



