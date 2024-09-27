Weaver Quarter Horses “Working Ranch Horses Since 1888” 29th Annual Production Sale
TSLN Rep: Wrye Williams
Date of Sale: Sept. 21, 2024
Location: Montana Expo Park Great Falls, MT
Auctioneer: Lynn Weishaar
Averages:
34 Filly’s – $6,676
26 Colts – $6,077
1 Broodmare – $12,000
2 Yearlings – $4,250
60 Weanlings – $6,417
63 total horses – $6,437
Top Horses
Lot 57 at $24,000 to Michael Yoder, Montezuma, GA; Weavers Smooth Two; 2024 AQHA Bay Filly; Originally Smooth x Ima Tuf Lena.
Lot 23 at $19,500 to Gwinnup Crazy K Ranch, Connersville, IN; Weavers Smart Time; 2024 AQHA Bay Roan Stallion; One Gun At a Time x Merada Ima Boonsmal.
Lot 26 at $16,500 to Michael Yoder, Montezuma, GA; 2024 AQHA Black Filly; One Gun At a Time x Originally Smooth.
Lot 18 at $13,500 to Stauffer Ranches, Pincher Creek AB CN; Weavers Call Me Dancer; 2024 AQHA Blue Roan Filly; Bet Hesa Echo Cat x Dox Smart Traveler.
Lot 17 at $12,500 to John Fort, Thomasville, GA; Weavers Call My Bet; 2024 AQHA Black Stallion; Bet Hesa Echo Cat x Cee Booger Roano.
Lot 68 at $12,000 to Eric Hoffman, Dillon, MT; 2020 AQHA Sorrel Mare; Metallic Crush x Lenas Sugarman.