Weaver Quarter Horses “Working Ranch Horses Since 1888” 29th Annual Production Sale

TSLN Rep: Wrye Williams
Date of Sale: Sept. 21, 2024

Location: Montana Expo Park Great Falls, MT

Auctioneer: Lynn Weishaar

Averages:
34 Filly’s – $6,676

26 Colts – $6,077

1 Broodmare – $12,000

2 Yearlings – $4,250

60 Weanlings – $6,417

63 total horses – $6,437


Top Horses

Lot 57 at $24,000 to Michael Yoder, Montezuma, GA; Weavers Smooth Two; 2024 AQHA Bay Filly; Originally Smooth x Ima Tuf Lena.

Lot 23 at $19,500 to Gwinnup Crazy K Ranch, Connersville, IN; Weavers Smart Time; 2024 AQHA Bay Roan Stallion; One Gun At a Time x Merada Ima Boonsmal.

Lot 26 at $16,500 to Michael Yoder, Montezuma, GA; 2024 AQHA Black Filly; One Gun At a Time x Originally Smooth.

Lot 18 at $13,500 to Stauffer Ranches, Pincher Creek AB CN; Weavers Call Me Dancer; 2024 AQHA Blue Roan Filly; Bet Hesa Echo Cat x Dox Smart Traveler.

Lot 17 at $12,500 to John Fort, Thomasville, GA; Weavers Call My Bet; 2024 AQHA Black Stallion; Bet Hesa Echo Cat x Cee Booger Roano.

Lot 68 at $12,000 to Eric Hoffman, Dillon, MT; 2020 AQHA Sorrel Mare; Metallic Crush x Lenas Sugarman.


Stan and Nancy Weaver accompanied by family giving opening statements before the Weaver Quarter Horses 29th Annual Production Sale.
Top Selling Filly Colt Lot 57 “Weavers Smooth Two” Purchased by Michael Yoder of Montezuma, GA
Top Selling Stud Colt Lot 23 “Weavers Smart Time” Purchased by Gwinnup Crazy K Ranch of Connersville, IN
Top Selling Broodmare Lot 68 “Metallic Country Gal” Purchased by Eric Hoffman of Dillon, MT
Horse & Rodeo
