TSLN Rep: Jake Stamant

Date of Sale: 04/07/2022

Location: Bassett, NE

Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar

Averages

34 Fall Bulls $7,088.24

124 Yearling Bulls $6,818.55

10 Elite Heifers $10,800.00

40 Commercial Heifers $1,437.50

FALL BULLS

LOT 153 A & B No Doubt 0627, $12,500, Fabius Creek Angus, Bloomfield, IA

LOT 147 A & B No Doubt 0613, $11,500, Doug Shepperd, Mills NE

LOT 134 A & B Inertia 0526B JAS, $10,000 — Twin Creek Ranch, Bassett NE

LOT 148 A & B Playbook 0614, $10,000 — Rothleutner Family Limited Partnership

YEARLING BULLS

LOT 32 A & B Commodore 1040, $25,0000 — Fabius Creek Angus, Bloomfield IA

LOT 10 A & B Ashland 1026, $17,000 — Larry & Donita Boska, Spencer NE

LOT 59 A & B Growth Fund 1376, $12,500 — Cover Ranches, LLC Ashby NE

LOT 54 A & B Growth Fund 1230 CLW, $12,000 — Cover Ranches, LLC Ashby NE

LOT 84 A & B Gold Rush 1095, $12,000 — John Angus Farms, Miller NE

LOT 50 Growth Fund 1110 AJS, $11,500 — Kevin Reilly, St. Paul NE

LOT 8 A & B Tahoe 1080, $10,500 — Larry & Donita Boska, Spencer NE

LOT 94 A & B Ferguson 1221, $10,500 — Jim Heath, Cody NE

LOT 27 A & B Ashland 1288, $10,500–Kevin Reilly, St. Paul NE

LOT 103 A & B Exclusive 1533, $10,000, Spencer Keefe–Comstock NE

LOT 1 A & B Tahoe 1008, $10,000–Jeremy Wagner

ELITE HEIFERS

LOT 179 A & B Queen 1035, $25,000–Dixie Valley Angus,- Molinos CA

LOT 177 A & B Lucy 1010, $20,000– Bob Mcconville,- Indianola NE

LOT 175 A & B Mayflower 1003, $18,000–Express Ranches – Yukon, OK

A&B Cattle 32nd Annual Bull Sale brought an extremely windy sale day but even the wind didn’t hinder the excitement sale day for the high quality offering of bulls and females for the Sawyer Family.

Adam Sawyer on the block makes comments on the cattle as the sale starts.



A large crowd on hand for sale day filled the stands and tables with standing room only.

