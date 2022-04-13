A&B Cattle 32nd Annual Bull Sale
TSLN Rep: Jake Stamant
Date of Sale: 04/07/2022
Location: Bassett, NE
Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar
Averages
34 Fall Bulls $7,088.24
124 Yearling Bulls $6,818.55
10 Elite Heifers $10,800.00
40 Commercial Heifers $1,437.50
FALL BULLS
LOT 153 A & B No Doubt 0627, $12,500, Fabius Creek Angus, Bloomfield, IA
LOT 147 A & B No Doubt 0613, $11,500, Doug Shepperd, Mills NE
LOT 134 A & B Inertia 0526B JAS, $10,000 — Twin Creek Ranch, Bassett NE
LOT 148 A & B Playbook 0614, $10,000 — Rothleutner Family Limited Partnership
YEARLING BULLS
LOT 32 A & B Commodore 1040, $25,0000 — Fabius Creek Angus, Bloomfield IA
LOT 10 A & B Ashland 1026, $17,000 — Larry & Donita Boska, Spencer NE
LOT 59 A & B Growth Fund 1376, $12,500 — Cover Ranches, LLC Ashby NE
LOT 54 A & B Growth Fund 1230 CLW, $12,000 — Cover Ranches, LLC Ashby NE
LOT 84 A & B Gold Rush 1095, $12,000 — John Angus Farms, Miller NE
LOT 50 Growth Fund 1110 AJS, $11,500 — Kevin Reilly, St. Paul NE
LOT 8 A & B Tahoe 1080, $10,500 — Larry & Donita Boska, Spencer NE
LOT 94 A & B Ferguson 1221, $10,500 — Jim Heath, Cody NE
LOT 27 A & B Ashland 1288, $10,500–Kevin Reilly, St. Paul NE
LOT 103 A & B Exclusive 1533, $10,000, Spencer Keefe–Comstock NE
LOT 1 A & B Tahoe 1008, $10,000–Jeremy Wagner
ELITE HEIFERS
LOT 179 A & B Queen 1035, $25,000–Dixie Valley Angus,- Molinos CA
LOT 177 A & B Lucy 1010, $20,000– Bob Mcconville,- Indianola NE
LOT 175 A & B Mayflower 1003, $18,000–Express Ranches – Yukon, OK
A&B Cattle 32nd Annual Bull Sale brought an extremely windy sale day but even the wind didn’t hinder the excitement sale day for the high quality offering of bulls and females for the Sawyer Family.
