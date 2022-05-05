Baker’s LEMAR Angus 71st Annual Bull Sale

TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk

Date of Sale: April 30, 2022

Location: Sale held at the ranch near St. Onge, SD

Auctioneer: Greg Goggins

Averages:

26 Two Year Old Angus bulls avg. $2,952

26 Yearling Angus bulls avg. $2,788

40 Commercial Yearling open heifers avg. $1,227

Some much needed moisture was very welcome for the Baker’s LEMAR Angus bull sale held at the ranch near St. Onge, SD. There was plenty of mud to wade through, but it was worth it for the people who came to the sale. Mike and Sandra Baker and ranch foreman Heath Hill had the bulls in great sale condition. There were both 2 year old and yearling bulls to fit the needs of all that attended the sale. A very nice sale for the Bakers selling in price ranges that all ranchers can work with.

Top selling bull was lot 2, LEMAR Intent 1022, 3/8/2021 son of SAV Intent 5590 x Mill Bar Hickok 7242 to Grubbing Hoe Ranch, Buffalo, SD for $5,000.

Lot 6, LEMAR Resource 1225, 4/2/2021 son of Carlson Resource 6038 x HARB Headliner 737JH to Grubbing Hoe Ranch, Buffalo, SD for $4,750.

Lot 19, LEMAR Sensation 1029, 3/9/2021 son of Koupals B&B Sensation 8085 x LA Upward 210 to Grubbing Hoe Ranch, Buffalo, SD for $4,750.

Lot 48, LEMAR Hickok 0003, 1/21/2020 son of Mill Bar Hickok 7242 x AAR Frontman 6803 to Olson Cattle, Belle Fourche, SD for $4,750.

Lot 45, LEMAR Frontman 0189, 3/23/2020 son of AAR Frontman 6803 x Connealy Black Granite to Brian Tarter, Ashland, MT for $4,500.

Brett Crowser, Belle Fourche, SD got bulls and heifers at the Baker sale.



Mike Baker at the Baker's LEMAR Angus 71st Annual sale.



Ty Fowler, Grubbing Hoe Ranch, Buffalo, SD repeat Baker LEMAR Angus customer.

