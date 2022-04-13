Cardinal Charolais 25th Annual Bull Sale

TSLN Rep: Jake Stamant

Date of Sale: 04/08/2022

Location: Hillrose,CO

Auctioneer: Dennis Metzger

Averages

86 Bulls

96 Hd. Total Avg. $4,598

Top Bulls:

Lot 24 Cardinals Lad 7J sold for $8,500.00 to Colby Rahm – Yuma, CO

Lot 37 Cardinals Lad 62J Sold for $8,500.00 to Justin Brandon – Yuma, CO

Lot 26 Cardinals Lad 23J Sold $8,250.00 to Pat Sandberg – Burns, WY

Sale day at Cardinals Charolais was about as good as you ask for an eastern Colorado day. The offering was stacked with quality from end to end. The crowd on hand was very good and very active through out the sale.