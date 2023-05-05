Fortune’s Rafter U Cross 23rd  Annual Angus Bull Sale

TSLN Reps: Dan Piroutek and Scott Dirk

Date: April 28, 2023

Location: at the ranch, Quinn, SD

Auctioneer: Lynn Weishaar

Averages:

95 Angus bulls avg. $7,758

A family outfit, headquartered out of Quinn, South Dakota, Roger Fortune, and wife, Bonna, and their son, Cory along with his son, Riley, have developed a strong following. Their priorities are maternal performance, quality, and doing good business with ranchers. These are moderate framed, easy fleshing, deep-bodied performance cattle. This fast-paced, competitive sale had many repeat buyers. The Fortune guarantee is well-documented by their customers.

Top Selling Bulls:

Lot 84: $22,000 to Joe Carley, Philip, South Dakota – McCumber Tribute 702 x Sitz Game Day 8636 (fall bull).

Lot 40: $17,000 to Gene Fortune, Interior, South Dakota – KG Justified 8185 x Fortunes Bandstand 340.

Lot 12: $13,000 to Jeff Nelson, Philip, South Dakota – Sitz Resilient 10208 x Sitz Up Trend 2049

Lot 2: $13,000 to Jeff Nelson, Philip, South Dakota – Sitz Stellar 726D x Sitz Top Game 561X

Lot 69: $12,000 to Gene Fortune, Interior, South Dakota – N Bar Emulation EXT x Tehama Bando 155 (fall bull).

Lot 8: $12,000 to Jeff Nelson, Philip, South Dakota – Sitz Resilient 10208 x Sitz Up Trend 2049.

Lot 9: $12,000 to Larry and Jeff Gabriel, Quinn, South Dakota – Sitz Resilient 10208 x Sitz Up Trend 2049.

Terry and Karen Pinney, Philip, South Dakota

srRafter-U-Cross-Pinney

Josh Nixon, Alzada, Montana with Col. Lynn Weishaar

srRafter-U-Cross-Nixon-Weishaar