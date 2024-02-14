Koupals B&B Angus

TSLN Rep: Kelly Klein

Date of Sale: Feb. 12, 2023



Location

At the ranch near Dante SD



Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar



Sales Manager

Dave Mullins

Averages:

172 Yrling Bulls – $7,505

41 Fall Bulls – $8,048

4 Two Yr Old Bulls – $6,750

63 Yrling Com. Heifers – $2,278

Pick of the 2023 Heifer Crop – $25,000



What a day for Koupal Angus 47th Annual Production Sale. Sunshine and great Angus cattle brought a LARGE gathering of people to the Koupal Ranch for the annual sale. The Koupal family’s love for the Angus cow is the driving force of the operation. Congratulations on all your hard work and having a great sale.

Top Selling Bulls: LOT 162 KOUPALS B&B PROFICIENT 3058 1-8-23 son of Ellingson Proficient x B&B Pure Pride 102 to Hollow Top Angus Pony MT for $62,500.

LOT 69 KOUPALS B&B JUNCTION 3181 2-1-23 son of Koupals B&B Junction 0124 x B&B Blkbd Progress 3015 to Scattered Star Ranch, SD, for $35,000.

LOT 18 KOUPALS B&B BIG COUNTRY 3016 1-1-23 son of Kraye Big Country 0179 x B&B Blkbd Progress 9032 to Koupals D&A Angus and Koupals J&S Angus SD for $28,000.

LOT 221 KOUPALS B&B LOGO 25 7-25-22 son of Sitz Logo 8148 x B78 Pride 09 to Scott Angus Cattle and Babcock Angus NE for $22,000.

LOT 41 KOUPALS B&B BIG COUNTRY 3112 1-14-23 son of Kraye Big Country 0179 x B&B Eona Erica 5052 to Keith & Shelly Kinne MO for $17,500.

LOT 38 KOUPLAS B&B BIG COUNTRY 3065 1-9-23 son of Kraye Big Country 0179 x B&B Isla 7144 to Cole Curney NE for $16,000;

Pick of the Heifers: to Triple C Angus for $25,000



Koupal’s Lot 162 had a lot of visitors on sale day srkoupalBull5

The bull pens were busy at Koupal Angus SRKoupalsPens





Dan Price of Faith SD picked up a couple front end Koupal bulls SRKoupalDanPrice20







Froelich Ranch at Selfridge, ND, has been a repeat buyer srkoupalFroelich512









