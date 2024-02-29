Kretschman Angus Annual Bull Sale

TSLN Rep: Wrye Williams



Date of Sale: Feb 24, 2024



Location: Buffalo Livestock Marketing, Buffalo, WY



Auctioneer: Kyle Shobe



Averages

65 Bulls averaged $7,088





Kretschman Angus Bull Sale was a great one on a great day in Buffalo, WY. It was hard to pick one bull out of the 65 head that they had up for offer. A very well put together set of bulls you could tell they put all their time into their herd and their genetics.



Top Bulls



Lot 1, KA Resilient 377 son of Sitz Resilient 10208 sold to Tom and Linda Lulias of Buffalo, WY for $11,500.



Lot 5, KA Coalition 371 son of KA Coalition 206C sold to Joe Bertalotto of McIntosh, SD for $10,000.



Lot 9, KA Resilient 382 son of Sitz Resilient 10208 sold to Mill Iron Diamond Ranch of Shawnee, WY for $9,750.



Lot 7, KA Resilient 3001 son of KA Resilient 186 sold to Darrell Roush of Recluse, WY for $9,000.



Lot 10, KA Dry Valley 3024 son of Connealy Dry Valley sold to Mill Iron Diamond Ranch of Shawnee, WY for $9,000.



Kelby Kretschman and Kyle Shobe Auctioneer SRKretchman8



