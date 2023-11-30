Largent and Sons Herefords Desert Mart Prime Demand Sale

TSLN Rep: Wrye Williams



Date of Sale: Nov. 16, 2023



Location: Kaycee, Wyoming



Auctioneer: Joe Goggins



Averages:

13 Fall yearling bulls – $6,346

84 Coming 2-yr Old Bulls – $7,514





All the bulls were big and stout. Just a really good even set of Hereford bulls. It is clear that the genetics have been refined to what they want and expect out of a bull.



Top Selling 2 year old Bulls:

Lot 1, L3 B413 Desert Value 219, March 15, 2022 son of EFBEEF BR Validated B4 sold to Bayers Hereford Ranch of Reva, SD for $17,000.



Lot 2, L3 B413 Desert Value 289, April 20, 2022 son of EFBEEF BR Validated B4 sold to Lawrence Ranch of Buffalo, WY for $16,000



Lot 9, TP Mr. Final Test 204, March 21, 2022 son of UPS Final Test 9027 sold to Keenan Ranch of Ismay, Mt for $14,000



Lot 7, L3 B413 Desert Value 268, April 9, 2022 son of EFBEEF BR Validated B4 sold to Lawrence Ranch of Buffalo, WY for $13,000



Top Selling Fall Yearling Bulls

Lot 93, Desert Toro 311, August 24, 2022 son of OR TP Desert Prime sold to Empire Ranches Inc., of Moorcroft, WY for $10,500



Lot 91, ML Desert Toro 300, July 8, 2022 son of OR TP Desert Prime sold to Galloway Ranch LLC of Ten Sleep, WY for $10,000



Lot 100, KL Desert Toro 308, August 15, 2022 son of OR TP Desert Prime sold to Galloway Ranch LLC of Ten Sleep, WY for $10,000

Mark Largent opening up with a good joke to get the crowd into a good buying mood. SRLargentMark_Largent

Empire Ranch of Moorcroft, WY were strong bidders all the way through the sale. SRLargentEmpire_Ranch

Bauer Ranch of Union Center, SD walked away with more than one great Largent Hereford. srlargent2-Bauer_Ranch