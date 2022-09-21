Report: AK Horse Sale

TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk

Date of Sale: Aug. 12, 2022

Location: Roundup Rodeo Arena, Belle Fourche, SD

Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar

Sales Manager: Amanda Kammerer

Averages:

16 Geldings – $12,016

3 Mares – $5,667

4 Ponys – $8,188

5 Yearling and Two Year Olds – $5,400

It was a beautiful day for the inaugural AK Horse Sale held at the Roundup Rodeo Grounds in Belle Fourche, S.D. Amanda Kammerer has several years experience in organizing top quality horse sales and brought that experience to the forefront in producing her own sale. There were horses on this sale that will go to the arena and win today along with excellent ranch horses, ponies and young prospects.

Top selling horses include:

Lot 6, Twice King CD, 2012 Palomino Gelding sired by Twice As Shining x Sons CD from Clint Whipple selling to Micki Votruba, Hemmingford, NE, for $20,000.

Lot 2, Shiningsparktanquery, 2012 Palomino Gelding sired by Genuine Masterpiece x Tanquery Gin from Shining R Horses selling to Jake Mauer, Bassett, NE, for $19,500.

Lot 19x, Shooter For Two, 2017 Sorrel Gelding sired by Shooter Cat x Spanish Barbera from Poppe Livestock to Nebraska buyer for $17,000.

Lot 20, Jackie Hays Bluehan, 2018 Blue Roan Gelding sired by Romeo Blues x Punk Rock Hancock from Paul and Jana Griemsman to South Dakota buyer for $17,000.

Lot 28, Sliver of Sun, 2014 Red Dun Gelding sired by Sun Stripes x Mr. Tonka Wood from Tanya Harrod, to Jake Mauer, Bassett, NE for $16,500.

The top selling horse at the inaugural AK Horse sale was Twice King CD from Clint Whipple, St. Francis, SD



Jason and Shauna Schaffer, Broadus, MT brought this classy 3 year old mare to the AK Horse Sale. Dun Wastin Time sold for $10,500.



Knocked Out Pretty K, a fancy 2 year old mare sired by Whoze Your Daddy from Pamela Kammerer, Rapid City, SD sold at the AK Horse Sale.

