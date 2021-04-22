Sincair Cattle Co. Annual Production Sale
TSLN Rep: Dan Piroutek
Date of Sale: March 27, 2021
Location: Buffalo Livestock Auction Market-Buffalo, Wyoming
Auctioneer: Roger Jacobs
Averages:
107 Yearling Angus Bulls – $3,773
65 Open Registered Heifers – $1,795
77 Open Commercial Heifers – $1,021
Lot 5 at $19,000, SINCLAIR EXQUISITE 0X2, 2/13/20, N BAR EMULATION EXT x N BAR MODERATION 9957, Sold to Brookhill Angus, Flemmingsburg, Kentucky
Lot 86 at $14,000, SINCLAIR POWDER RIVER 0FL7, 2/13/20, SINCLAIR PINEY CREEK 6FV16 x N BAR EXPLOSION, Sold to UV Angus, Martin, South Dakota.
Lot 8 at $8,500, SINCLAIR ROY 00E1, 2/11/20, OCC EMBLAZON 854E x PAPA RITO INTENSE DHD 6844, Sold to Larmie, Stipe, Ontario, Oregon.
Lot 15 at $7,500, SINCLAIR JUSTICE 0J4, 2/7/20, N BAR JUSTICE 4324 x RITO EXCEL 809, Sold to Stipe Angus, Charlo, Montana.
Lot 16 at $7,250, SINCLAIR JUSTICE 0J5, 2/8/2020, SINCLAIR JUSTICE 4324 x RITO EXCEL 809, Sold to Spring Valley Ranch, Minneapolis, Minnesota.
