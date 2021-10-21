2021 Range Beef Cow Symposium to be held in Rapid City, South Dakota – early registration ends November 1

The 27th Range Beef Cow Symposium will be held November 16-17, 2021 at the Monument (formerly the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center) in Rapid City, South Dakota. The Range Beef Cow Symposium is a 2-day meeting covering important topics of beef cow production including cattle management, health, range management, industry issues, meat quality, and marketing. Past symposia have been very popular with beef producers over the last 40-plus years because they have presented useful, cutting-edge information for the beef cattle industry. Anyone interested in the beef cattle is encouraged and welcomed to attend.

The early registration deadline at reduced rates will soon end on November 1, however registrations will be accepted until the symposium, including at the door. A complete listing of the program and registration information can be found at: https://extension.sdstate.edu/event/range-beef-cow-symposium-2021 .

As in the past, a trade show with vendors displaying a wide variety of cattle equipment, products, and services will be an important part of the symposium. Vendor registration to display in the trade show has been active, indicating a dynamic trade show can be expected. Attendees can expect to be able to see and discuss cattle handling equipment, pharmaceuticals, feeds, and many other items. Of particular interest will be the latest precision agriculture equipment for the beef cattle industry.

This year’s speaker lineup for the program will be experts in the field that will provide the latest knowledge on their topics. An example of topics to be addressed is direct, local marketing of beef to consumers. Amanda Blair and Christina Bakker, SDSU Extension Meat Science Specialists, will provide a thorough examination of cattle management and marketing needs to produce beef products that will meet consumer expectations and promote demand for locally grown beef.

Additionally, drought and its effect on forage and feed supplies is a timely topic that will be included. Ryan Rhoades, CSU Extension Beef Specialist, and Hector Menendez, SDSU Grazing Livestock Specialist, will address how to approach feeding cows through a feeding shortage from an overall beef enterprise system perspective.

As in the past, “bull pen sessions” at the end of the day will provide the opportunity for attendees to have in-depth discussions about program topics with the speakers. “Participants find these sessions valuable because they get the chance to learn more about topics relative to their specific situations,” said Julie Walker, SDSU Extension Beef Specialist.

The Range Beef Cow Symposium is organized by the Extension Services and Animal Science Departments of South Dakota State University, Colorado State University, the University of Wyoming, and the University of Nebraska. Since the first meeting in Chadron, Nebraska in 1969, the symposium has grown to be recognized as one of the premier production beef cattle conferences in the country.

To learn more about the entire program, call or email Julie Walker (605-688-5458; julie.walker@sdstate.edu ) or Ken Olson (605-394-2236; kenneth.olson@sdstate.edu ).