TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk

Date of Sale: Sept. 22, 2024

Location: Sheridan County Fairgrounds, Sheridan, WY

Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar

Pedigrees: Curt Westland



Averages

20 Saddle Horses – $13,337

44 Weanling colts – $2,470

8 Yearlings – $4,609

2 Broodmares – $2,650





It was a beautiful day for the 22nd Annual Sugar Bars Legacy Horse sale held at the Historic Sheridan County Fairgrounds in Sheridan, Wyoming. The Sugar Bars Legacy Horse Sale is designed to preserve and highlight the bloodline, versatility, and legacy of the great Sugar Bars Stallion.

The events started on Sat. Sept. 21 with the futurity show of yearling and two-year-old colts that had sold on past Sugar Bars Legacy sales.



Horses sold to buyers in 14 states across the region.



Top Weanlings:

Lot 35, BEA Boonsmal Cowboy, June 2024 Red Roan colt sired by Quixote Boonsmal x Sir BEA Cowboy from Long Ranch sold for $6,000.



Lot 47, HR Colonel Roo, Apr. 2024 Bay colt sired by MIA Colonel Rooster x Profit Power from Haight Ranch sold for $5,800.



Lot 27, Quixote Cowboy, May, 2024 Sorrel/Roan colt sired by Quixote Boonsmal x Gunsmoken Playboy from Long Ranch sold for $5,500.



Lot 15x, HR Redwood Shine, “Wild Card Colt”, Mar. 2024 Palomino colt sired by Hes Busying Shining x PC Redwood Ike from Haight Ranch sold for $5,250.



Lot 26, HR Roosters Jewel, Apr. 2024 Buckskin filly sired by MIA Colonel Rooster x Badger Jac from Haight Ranch sold for $4,600.



Top Yearlings:

Lot 54, Doc O Diamond Joe, May 2023 Sorrel gelding sired by San Catalena Sugar x PC Pure Frost from 3D Quarter Horses sold for $6,500



Lot 50, Mister Black DRR, May 2023 Black gelding sired by Shiny Blue Boon DR x IMA Jack Tuff Spiro4 from Becky Bateman sold for $6,000.



Lot 56, Dual Boon Champ, May 2023 Bay Roan gelding sired by HEAZ Blue Champ x Shiny Blue Boon DR from Becky Bateman sold for $5,500.



Lot 52, Baying At The Moon, May 2023 Bay Roan gelding sired by HEZA Blue Champ x Cats Blue Star Bucks from John Ennis sold for $5,250.

Top Saddle Horses:

Lot 78, Heck O Plenty, 2019 Grey gelding sired by TC McCoy Blue x Tuf Boot Hancock from Emma Morrison sold for $41,000.



Lot 69, Profit In Shine, 2019 Buckskin gelding sired by Hes Busy Shining x Profit Power from Haight Ranch sold for $38,500.



Lot 81, Fastest Gun In Town, 2021 Palomino gelding sired by Chexs Smoken Pistol x GB Holly King 9829 from Emery & Kelly Walker sold for $28,000.



Lot 70, Shiny Cinch, 2018 Grullo gelding sired by Shinycolonelfreckls x Lonsum Par Dancer 95 from Mark Ferries sold for $18,000.



Lot 35, Bea Boonsmal Cowboy, a classy looking Red Dun colt from Long Ranch topped the weanling colts at the Sugar Bars Legacy sale at $6,000. e88f35053003-Lot_35_Bea_Boonsmal_Cowboy_Long





Lot 47, HR Colonel Roo, from Haight Ranch sold for $5,800 at the Sugar Bars Legacy Horse sale. f0cb4ed86f07-Lot_47_HR_Colonel_Roo_Haight







Lot 69, Profit In Shine, sired by Hes Busy Shining brought $38,500 at the Sugar Bars Legacy Sale 57e456d121a1-Lot_69__Profit_In_Shine__Haight

Lot 78, Heck O Plenty, beautiful grey gelding from Emma Morrison topped the riding horses at the Sugar Bars Legacy sale at $41,000. 70761f431f51-Lot_78_Heck_O_Plenty_Morrison



