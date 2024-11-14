American Lamb Board Brings Flavor and Tradition to Worlds of Flavor 2024

The American Lamb Board (ALB) was thrilled to sponsor this year’s Worlds of Flavor® International Conference & Festival at the Culinary Institute of America’s Copia campus. Culinary innovators from around the globe gathered to celebrate the theme “Borders, Migration, and the Evolution of Culinary Tradition.” Over three immersive days, we joined top chefs, tastemakers, and culinary pioneers in exploring the powerful stories that shape flavors from across the Americas.

Over three days, American Lamb was proudly featured in the Marketplace, where crowds gathered to experience the global diversity of lamb preparations. Our featured chef, Kareem El-Ghayesh—known as the “Egyptian Cowboy,” is a major fan of American Lamb and has three menu items at his Austin-based restaurant KG BBQ that feature American Lamb. At the event, Chef Kareem’s masterful way of blending Egyptian and Texan influences—captivated audiences with his live-fire cooking. Kareem’s flavors and techniques resonated deeply with the event’s theme, as he showcased the cultural intersections that inspire his signature dishes.

Kareem El-Ghayesh—known as the “Egyptian Cowboy,” is a major fan of American Lamb. American Lamb Board | Courtesy photo image-28

“Continuing to feature American Lamb at these premier events where we can connect with chefs and influencers allows us to reach more consumers with recipes and content that showcases lamb as a new protein option that they can integrate into both holiday meals and weeknight dinners,” says ALB Chair Jeff Ebert.

Chef Kareem presented a trio of distinctive lamb dishes throughout the event, each embodying the bold spirit of culinary migration:

• Wednesday: Denver Ribs with a spicy chimichurri

• Thursday: Merguez sausage served with mustard yogurt and pickled cabbage

• Friday: Pulled Shoulder topped with fennel and anchovy chimichurri, garnished with pomegranate seeds

Throughout the event, the American Lamb Board forged connections with chefs, authors, and influencers eager to explore lamb’s versatility in their kitchens. These new partnerships are key to our mission of showcasing the depth of flavor and tradition that American lamb offers to the culinary world.

–American Lamb Board