Animal Damage Management Board to meet in Casper

The Wyoming Animal Damage Management Board (ADMB) will meet May 7-8, 2019 at the Wyoming Game and Fish Department Office in Casper.

The Board will consider grant applications from Predator Management Districts across the state and receive updates on various issues. The meeting will begin at 9 a.m. on May 7th.

Public comment periods are scheduled prior to adjournment.

The twelve voting representatives on the Board, their towns, and the areas they represent are:

Brian Nesvick, Cheyenne, co-chairman and Director of the Wyoming Game and Fish Department

Doug Miyamoto, Cheyenne, co-chairman and Director of the Wyoming Department of Agriculture

Bob Harlan, Kaycee, domestic sheep producer

Garret Falkenburg, Douglas, cattle producer

Gene Hardy, Douglas, president of the State Predatory Animal Advisory Board

Shaun Sims, Evanston, Wyoming Board of Agriculture

Mike Foster, Casper, Wildlife Services, U.S. Department of Agriculture

Bob Phillips, Sheridan, sportsmen, outfitters and hunters

Ron Cunningham, Lander, urban

Kevin Kisicki, Cheyenne, non-consumptive user wildlife

Gay Lynn Byrd, Wyoming Game and Fish Commission

Sy Gilliland, Casper, sportsmen, outfitters and hunters

The federal ex-officio, non-voting, members to the board nominated by their respective agencies and appointed by the governor are:

Sandy Underhill, Cheyenne, U.S. Forest Service

Dan Jost, Cheyenne, Bureau of Land Management

Tyler Abbott, Cheyenne, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service

For a complete tentative agenda or more information about this meeting, visit the ADMB website at http://www.wyadmb.com or contact Kent Drake at (307) 777-6574.

In accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, special assistance or alternate formats will be made available for individuals with disabilities upon request in advance of the meeting.

– Animal Damage Management Board