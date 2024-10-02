Anthrax reported in cattle from Adams Co., North Dakota

BISMARCK – North Dakota’s state veterinarian says the state’s first reported case of anthrax this year is a reminder to livestock producers to take action to protect their animals from the disease, especially in areas with a past history of the disease. The case included beef cows from Adams County and was confirmed yesterday by the South Dakota Animal Disease Research and Diagnostic Laboratory.

According to the South Dakota state veterinarian, Beth Thompson, DVM, the cattle originated in North Dakota, then moved through a South Dakota auction market. Working quickly to determine the cause of death of a single animal at the auction market, an South Dakota auction market veterinarian helped diagnose anthrax by sending samples to the SDSU Animal Disease Research and Diagnostic Laboratory. The South Dakota Animal Industry Board (AIB) promptly tracked all cattle in this group to their destinations and notified owners of the potential threat, said the South Dakota Animal Industry Board news release.

“Anthrax can be a devastating disease, and we were quickly able to determine the movement of exposed animals because the veterinarian took immediate action and the livestock market had complete records,” said Dr. Thompson.

State Veterinarian Dr. Ethan Andress also said anthrax was confirmed in cattle from an Adams County beef herd.

“Producers in past known affected areas and counties should consult with their veterinarians to review their risk factors and vaccination needs. If producers have unusual losses on pasture, they should reach out to their local veterinarian as they are experienced and trained for this type of response,” said Andress. The state veterinarian’s office will coordinate with local and state resources to assist producers in dealing with a disease situation.

Effective anthrax vaccines are readily available, but it may take more than a week for immunity to be established. Booster vaccinations must be administered annually for continued protection. Producers should monitor their herds for unexplained deaths and work with their veterinarian to ensure appropriate samples are collected and submitted to a diagnostic lab to give the best chance of obtaining a diagnosis.

“Anthrax has been most frequently reported in northeast, southeast and south-central North Dakota, but it has been found in almost every part of the state,” Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring said. “A few anthrax cases are reported in North Dakota almost every year. The animals impacted included cattle, bison, horses, sheep, llamas and farmed deer and elk.”

Twenty-four cases of anthrax were last reported in North Dakota in 2023, all in Grant, Adams, and Hettinger Counties. The most widespread effects due to anthrax were seen in 2005, when more than 500 confirmed deaths from anthrax were reported in the Red River Valley and Sheyenne River Valley areas of the state, with total losses estimated at more than 1,000 head.

An anthrax factsheet is available on the North Dakota Department of Agriculture website athttp://www.ndda.nd.gov/diseases/anthrax .

Anthrax is caused by the bacteria Bacillus anthracis. The bacterial spores can lie dormant in the ground for decades and become active under ideal conditions, such as heavy rainfall, flooding and drought. Animals are exposed to the disease when they graze or consume forage or water contaminated with the spores.

–North Dakota State Department of Agriculture and South Dakota Animal Industry Board