AQHA On-Site Member Services at Black Hills Stock Show Horse Sale

AQHA On-Site Member Services will be at the 2021 Black Hills Stock Show Horse Sale January 29-30 at the Central States Fairgrounds in Rapid City, South Dakota, to assist you with your AQHA business.

Visit with an AQHA Member Experience representative to:

Check the status of pending paperwork.

Transfer a horse, no matter how many owners, for only $25 per horse.*

Receive your registration certificates with expedited service, if all registration requirements are met.

Receive a free copy of the new 2021 AQHA Rulebook – available while supplies last.

*AQHA member pricing

For more information about the Black Hills Stock Show Horse Sale, visit http://www.blackhillsstockshow.com.

Our team would love to speak with you, so be sure to stop by to get your AQHA-related questions answered or just to say hi! When visiting an AQHA On-Site Member Services booth, please follow social-distancing protocols to protect yourself and the health of the AQHA Member Experience professionals.

For more information on upcoming events, visit http://www.aqha.com/memberservices. Dates of events are subject to change, pending local, state and federal mandates related to the worldwide coronavirus pandemic.

