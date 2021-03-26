Baxter Black: THE HORSE TRADER
“Have I got a deal for you! Got this horse on a trade.
He don’t squint half as bad ridin’ him in the shade.
I know he limps a little. Yer eyeball is astute.
But fair is fair, my friend, so I’ll throw in a case of Bute.
No! He ain’t got the heaves! Though I know he looks the part.
He’s just a heavy breather, but he’s got a lot of heart.
Bloodlines? Talkin’ royal blue. A genuine contender.
I’ll have these papers printed; fit any race you enter.”
The would-be buyer of this horse just stared and shook his head.
He looked the trader in the eye and said it when he said,
“The only people that I know who’d ride that horse, I’d vow.
Are too poor to ride a Quarter Horse ’n’ too proud to ride a cow!”
