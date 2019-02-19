Beef Checkoff Brings Sports Nutrition Expert to SDSU Student Athletes

PIERRE, SD: Beef took center stage at South Dakota State University (SDSU) with Kim Schwabenbauer, MS, RD, CSSD sharing her passion for health and wellness with student athletes on Feb. 13, 2019. Approximately 150 student athletes and multiple SDSU coaches were in attendance for her presentation on optimizing performance through good nutrition.

Kim Schwabenbauer, a former Professional Triathlete, Board Certified Specialist in Sports Dietetics, Professional Speaker, Assistant Professor of Nutrition at Clarion University, 15x Ironman finisher, 4x Ironman World Championship Qualifier, ACSM Personal Trainer, USA Triathlon Level 1 Coach and Author, provided information on the importance of well-balanced nutrition for student athletes. Insights were shared on why high-quality protein, such as lean beef, is important for recovery and how other micronutrients found in beef help maintain overall health for performance. The South Dakota Beef Industry Council (SDBIC) and Schwabenbauer also provided handouts for the students to help put this information in to practice.

SDSU students and coaches value the partnership with the beef checkoff and South Dakota's beef producers. SDSU Head Strength and Conditioning Coach states: "We are very grateful and excited about our partnership with the South Dakota Beef Industry Council. Through this partnership we have been able to provide excellent nutrition education opportunities for our SDSU athletes. The SDBIC and SDSU Meat Science department conducted a meal preparation and cooking experience with our athletes that included specific cooking tips and techniques for various popular beef cuts. This partnership also provided speakers like Schwabenbauer the opportunity to educate us on proper nutritional strategies to enhance performance. Our student athletes learned about proper nutritional options to fuel their bodies and how a little bit of thought and planning can play a huge role in their athletic success. This has been a great experience and I look forward to our continued partnership with the SDBIC!"

Partnerships like this help demonstrate the role and value that beef, as a recovery protein, provides athletes. This SDSU partnership is a new approach in reaching millennial athletes with beef messaging. Although this educational opportunity is happening in Brookings, SD, its impact is far reaching as many of these student athletes are from larger, more populated areas from across the United States. The educational information provided to these young adults will help in the development of lifetime habits and skillsets.

For more information on your beef checkoff and statewide efforts visit http://www.sdbeef.org and http://www.MyBeefCheckoff.com or contact Suzy Geppert at sgeppert@sdbeef.org.

–Beef Checkoff