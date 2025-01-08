Beef Country Genetics 35th Annual Fall Production Sale

TSLN Rep: Wrye Williams



Date of Sale: Dec. 4, 2024



Location: Midland Bull Test Columbus, Montana



Auctioneers:Joe Goggins and Greg Goggins



Averages:



24 Coming 2 Year Old Bulls – $7,490



96 Fall Yearling Bulls – $7,216



120 total bulls – $7,271



31 Registered Bred Heifers – $3,332



Top Bulls



Lot 64 $27,500 to Hone Ranch, Gardnerville, Nevada; McD Confidence Plus 804 3150; 8/22/23; Sterling Confidence Plus 804 x Basin Payweight 107S.



Lot 63 $20,000 to Sunny Okanogan Angus, Omak, Washington; McD Confidence Plus 804 3143; 8/19/23; Sterling Confidence Plus 804 x McD Effective 789.

Lot 66 $14,500 to Mike Maher, Isabel, South Dakota; McD Confidence 3211; 9/20/23; McD Confidence 035 x McD AAR Juneau 944.



Lot 70 $14,000 to Six-Ess Ranch, Ekalaka, Montana; McD Tahoe 315 x Granger Great Falls.



Lot 67 $13,000 to Mike Maher; McD Confidence 3217; 9/21/23; McD Confidence 035 x CCS Uno 049.



Lot 159 $13,000 to Six-Ess Ranch, Ekalaka, Montana; McD Veracious 3176; 8/13/23; HPCA Veracious x Basin Payweight 107S.



Lot 72 $13,000 to Six-Ess Ranch; Frosty Crk Justified 346; 9/16/23; AAR Justified 8293 x McD Complete 3508.

