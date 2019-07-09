Beef Industry Military Appreciation Day planned for July 23

The North Dakota Stockmen’s Association (NDSA), North Dakota Beef Commission and North Dakota CattleWomen will be joining forces again this year to salute servicemen and women and their families during the 15th annual Beef Industry Military Appreciation Day July 23 at the North Dakota State Fair in Minot, N.D.

The event will include a free roast beef picnic for active duty, reserve and National Guard members and their families, along with childrens’ activities and more.

The picnic will be located near the Commercial II Exhibit Building on the State Fairgrounds. It begins at 11 a.m. and will continue until 1 p.m., or until the food is gone.

“North Dakota’s cattle ranchers are proud to host the Beef Industry Military Appreciation Day,” said NDSA President Dan Rorvig, a rancher from McVille, N.D. “It’s a chance to say thank you to our nation’s heroes and to give them a great beef meal so they can advocate for our product wherever their travels take them.”

Nearly 1,600 servicemen and women and their family members were honored during the Beef Industry Military Appreciation Day last year.

–North Dakota Stockmen’s Association