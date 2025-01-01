Biden, Harris, ag leaders praise Carter upon death

President Jimmy Carter, 1924-2024 JC



Former President Jimmy Carter, a Georgia peanut grower who became the 39th president, serving from 1977 to 1981, won praise from President Biden, Vice President Harris and agriculture leaders upon his death today at age 100.

The New York Times said funeral arrangements are still pending but will include lying in state at the U.S. Capitol, a funeral at the Washington National Cathedral and burial in the family plot in Plains, Ga. President Biden proclaimed January 9 will be a national day of mourning.

President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden said “Today, America and the world lost an extraordinary leader, statesman and humanitarian.”

Biden also spoke to the nation from the Virgin Islands, where he is spending New Year’s with his family. He spoke all together for about 10 minutes, touching of themes of patriotism and service as he reflected on the life and legacy of former President Carter.

Asked by a reporter if there were any lessons President-elect Trump could take from Carter, Biden said, “Decency, decency, decency.” According to the White House press pool report, Biden added that Carter would never neglect someone in need or demean them based on their looks.

Biden also issued a proclamation directing that the flag of the United States be displayed at half-staff at the White House and on all public buildings and grounds, at all military posts and naval stations, and on all naval vessels for 30 days.

“President Jimmy Carter was guided by a deep and abiding faith — in God, in America, and in humanity,” Biden said.

Vice President Harris said, “Jimmy Carter’s life is a testament to the power of service — as a lieutenant in the United States Navy, the 76th governor of Georgia, and the 39th president of the United States. He reminded our nation and the world that there is strength in decency and compassion.”

Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said on X, “President Carter, as a farmer, never lost his connection to the land or the values he learned from those who farmed. He dedicated his life to making our country and the world a better place.”

“He understood that a life of service is and was a life well lived. From the Camp David Accords to the Habitat for Humanity homes he built, his legacy will live on and will encourage all of us to continue following his example,” Vilsack said.

Agriculture Deputy Secretary Xochitl Torres Small said on X, “President Carter was the only president both my grandparents voted for. I grew up hearing about a man who lived his values, kept faith amidst the most challenging circumstances, and served others in every stage of his life. May he rest in peace as his example lives on.”

Senate Agriculture Committee Chairwoman Debbie Stabenow, D-Mich., said on X, “America and the world have lost a truly incredible leader. Thank you President Carter for showing all of us what it means to lead with your values both in and out of public service. You showed us what ‘faith and works’ really mean.”

Sen. John Boozman, R-Ark., released a statement on X and added, “Cathy and I are praying for the Carter family as our country remembers and honors its 39th president.”

House Agriculture Chairman Glenn “G.T.” Thompson issued a statement that said,

“Penny and I join the nation in mourning the loss of Jimmy Carter — a president, governor, state senator, and dedicated leader who represented the state of Georgia and the American people with honor and distinction.”

“Jimmy Carter grew up on his family’s farm in Plains, Georgia — where he later became the owner and operator of the family business. His humble beginnings and deep roots in agriculture taught him the values that guided his tireless, decades-long career as a selfless public servant. Our thoughts and prayers are with the entire Carter family during this time of mourning.”

Rep. David Scott, D-Ga., the ranking member on the House Agriculture Committee, said, “Today we mourn the passing of President Jimmy Carter and our former governor of Georgia.”

“President Jimmy Carter made an extraordinary and profound impact on our nation and the world. I served in the Georgia Legislature when Jimmy Carter was governor and he had a tremendous impact on my life and my political career. Rest in Peace to my friend and mentor, President and Governor Jimmy Carter. God Bless You,” Scott said.

The National Farmers Union remembered Carter as the last farmer to occupy the White House and recipient of NFU’s Meritorious Service Award to Humanity, its highest honor, in 1992.

“Carter was a strong supporter of family farms and notably appointed Farmers Union member and organizer Bob Bergland secretary of Agriculture,” NFU said.

“President Carter’s agricultural roots prepared him to serve this country with grace and compassion through a difficult time and continue his humanitarian efforts for the remainder of his life,” said NFU President Rob Larew.

“The fact that a humble peanut farmer from Georgia can hold the highest office in this country is a testament to the strength and value of the voice of family farmers and ranchers everywhere. We send our condolences to the Carter family and join the rest of the nation in remembering this great man.”

-The Hagstrom Report