BLM South Dakota plans fall prescribed burning

BELLE FOURCHE, S.D. – The Bureau of Land Management plans to conduct prescribed burns this fall in the Fort Meade Recreation Area near Sturgis, the Exemption Area near Englewood, and south of Jewel Cave in Schenk Canyon, weather and conditions permitting. No burning will occur before Oct. 1.

All prescribed fire projects follow detailed burn plans that set weather, fuel, and safety requirements. Fire personnel will only begin operations when conditions meet established standards. The BLM will coordinate with local authorities before starting any burns.

Smoke may be visible during and after the burns, and crews will remain on site to monitor conditions for several days.

Prescribed fire helps reduce hazardous fuels, improve wildfire preparedness, restore pine–savanna habitat, support biodiversity, and promote ecosystem health.

For more information, contact the BLM South Dakota Field Office at 605-892-7000. Updates will be posted on Facebook at Bureau of Land Management – Montana/Dakotas.

–BLM