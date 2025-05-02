Cameras and Cellular Technology: Checking water from afar

Livestock producers frequently need to monitor water availability for their cattle in remote areas. Photo by Natalie Jones cattle-jones-1

For cattle producers who rely on wells in pastures and rangelands, water checks are typically conducted daily or every other day to ensure a consistent water supply. When problems occur with a water source, time is limited to resolve the issue, haul water, or move the cattle to another location where water is available. Promptly knowing when a problem arises is essential. Two technologies are available that can significantly reduce the time and cost associated with checking water and identifying potential problems.

Remote cameras that communicate with mobile devices by utilizing cellular service are widely available. This technology allows a producer to program a camera to take pictures of a water tank at different times of the day or on demand. These pictures can then be automatically sent to a smartphone or other mobile device using email or text and viewed to see if a problem is occurring with a water source.

If the level in the water tank is not where it should be, the caretaker will be notified. Solar panels for charging batteries can be added to remote cameras to reduce the frequency of batteries needing to be replaced. For areas with poor cellular signals, external, high-gain antennas can boost signal reception. Companies are available to help producers identify the equipment and data plan they will need and set up the cameras and the monitoring system. Remote cameras can not only save time and travel, but they can also give peace of mind and freedom.

Another technology available to producers who utilize pipelines to deliver water is the use of remote pressure sensors and water level monitors. These sensors can transmit pressure readings via cellular signals to mobile devices, allowing for constant monitoring of water pressure on a pipeline. When water pressure falls outside an identified acceptable range, a notification is sent to alert the user to the potential problem. This is especially valuable for producers who depend on a consistent, large volume of water to be delivered to cattle when there is minimal storage capacity at the tank. Should a well go down, electricity shut off, or a float come off at the tank, this monitoring system can quickly alert the person supervising the system.

Remote sensing technology paired with cellular service also allows for monitoring of water levels in storage tanks. Utilizing ultrasonic level sensors, measurements can be programmed to be taken at different times of the day and have these measurements delivered to a mobile device. This allows constant monitoring of water levels in a storage tank.

Water is crucial to the health and performance of cattle. Being able to quickly identify when a problem occurs gives producers the opportunity to respond rapidly to correct the issue. While these technologies won’t be a perfect fit for everyone, being able to check water from afar can save time and money, shorten downtime, and provide peace of mind for those caring for cattle.

-University of Nebraska-Lincoln