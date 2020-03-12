Cancelled: 2020 AQHA Convention

The American Quarter Horse Association has cancelled the 2020 AQHA Convention, due to coronavirus (COVID-19) concerns. The convention was originally scheduled for March 13-16 at the South Point Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas. The cancellation of the 2020 AQHA Convention follows the rise in confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the United States and recent announcements of organizations and companies initiating travel bans worldwide.

“We’ve made the difficult decision to cancel this year’s convention, based on the latest reports concerning the coronavirus,” said Craig Huffhines, AQHA executive vice president. “We are deeply concerned for the health and safety of the convention’s registrants from around the world and AQHA staff who must travel to Las Vegas for the event.”

With the cancellation of the convention, registrants will automatically receive a full refund for their registration fees.

The South Point Hotel & Casino will also waive room cancellation fees. Please contact the South Point Hotel & Casino at 866-791-7626 to cancel your room reservations.

“We greatly appreciate the professionalism and courtesy that the South Point Hotel & Casino has shown AQHA and our convention registrants with handling this situation,” said Huffhines.

–AQHA