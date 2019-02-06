Frank Casey named N.D. Agricultural Experiment Station associate director

Frank Casey, director of North Dakota State University's School of Natural Resource Sciences, has been named associate director of the North Dakota Agricultural Experiment Station (NDAES).

The associate director position is a three-year, partial appointment, allowing Casey to serve concurrently as the director of the School of Natural Resource Sciences.

In his role as associate director of the NDAES, he will be responsible for managing federal Hatch and multistate projects, reviewing and approving commodity proposals, and engaging research communities and forming relations that strengthen NDAES programming.

"As the director of the School of Natural Resource Sciences, I've gained a tremendous amount of experience working with diverse groups," Casey says. "I highly value the NDAES and its service to agriculture, natural resources and food systems, and it's an honor for me to use my experience and abilities to contribute to its mission."

Greg Lardy, acting director of the NDAES and associate vice president of Agricultural Affairs at NDSU, says he is excited to have Casey take on additional administrative responsibilities.

"His experience and organizational skills will be a valuable asset for the Experiment Station," Lardy adds.

–NDSU Extension