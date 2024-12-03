CATCHING UP WITH OLD FRIENDS: “World of Rodeo” in Las Vegas is reunion of reunions

When old cowboys get together, the stories they tell! The broncs are more rank, the steers are bigger, the bulls bucked harder.

They love to re-live the memories of their rodeo days.

The World of Rodeo Reunion and Gold Card Gathering is just the place for mature rodeo people from every walk of life to meet up with old friends, make new friends, and relive the good days.

This year, the sixteenth annual World of Rodeo Reunion will be Fri., Dec. 13 at the Gold Coast Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas while the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo is in town.

The event takes place from 10 am to 2 pm with a meal served at 11:15 am, and a program following.

The reunion is the perfect spot for rodeo people to gather, said Larry Jordan, producer of the event.

“It’s a great way to see everyone and stay in touch,” he said. And with many rodeo people in Las Vegas for the ten days of the Finals, it’s a natural to host it there.

Lots of people descend on the city for the Finals, but are spread across the city, staying at various places.

“Las Vegas is so big with so many hotels, that people are scattered and don’t get to see a lot of their old friends they’d like to see, so I started this fifteen years ago.”

Each year, Jordan honors a different aspect of rodeo.

This year, it’s the saddle bronc riders. He is inviting any bronc rider to attend, and be part of the group photo of bronc riders, past and present.

One of the saddle bronc riders who will be in attendance at this year’s reunion is Tom Miller.

A six-time Wrangler National Finals Rodeo qualifier, the Red Owl, S.D. man has attended two reunions and loves seeing his old rodeo friends.

Several hundred people attend the reunion annually, and Miller sees a lot of his old pals. “You know a lot of people there that you rodeoed with. The reunion is a way to keep ties going.”

After Miller’s six Finals (1975-77, 1979-81), he went on to judge pro rodeos for years, retiring in 2019. He finished as reserve world champion saddle bronc rider twice (1975, 81).

Each year, Jordan honors the women in the rodeo and equine industry, the Ladies of the West.

“Women have made so many amazing contributions to the rodeo world and the West,” he said. “They wear so many hats, including as rodeo secretaries, grand entry riders and creators, trick riders, barrel racers, rodeo committee members, contestants, ranch hands, western artists,” and more.”

The Ladies of the West are given a Montana Silversmith gold medallion on a silver chain and have their picture taken as a group.

In 2022, Vicki Christensen created the Cotton Rosser Legacy Award, giving it to a person of distinction, for their contributions to pro rodeo and the western way of life. Rosser, owner of Flying U Rodeo Co. of Marysville, Calif., was a pioneer in the rodeo industry and in developing the entertainment side of the sport. He passed away in 2022.

This year’s recipient of the Cotton Rosser Legacy Award is Sean Gleason, CEO of the PBR. Taking the helm in 2015, he has been a visionary leader, driving the organization to new heights.

The Rosser family, which selects the winner each year, explained their decision to choose Gleason as the 2024 recipient.

“Many of Sean’s accomplishments embody the same innovation and dedication to western sports that Cotton was known for. We can think of no one more deserving of the 2024 Cotton Rosser Legacy Award than Sean.” The first winner of the award in 2022 was Ben Londo; the 2023 winner was Randy Bernard.

Attendees can honor a friend or family member who has passed by purchasing a chute gate memorial.

They are posters, three feet by four feet in size, and are displayed at the reunion for three years. After that, the family can take the poster home. The cost is $150.

Live and silent auctions take place, with part of the proceeds going towards the National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association (NIRA). Past items that have been for sale include Gold Buckle seats to the Wrangler NFR, artwork, western décor, trips, Angora chaps, jewelry, and more.

Country music star Moe Bandy will be in attendance, as will cowboy poet Red Steagall and Forrie Smith, the actor of Yellowstone fame.

A breakfast for NIRA members will be held prior to the reunion, from 9-10 am at the Gold Coast Hotel and Casino. NIRA champions, championship teams, top finishers, queens, coaches, faculty and student presidents from the ears ending in “4” will be recognized.

Tickets for the reunion are $85 and can be purchased by calling Debbie at 254.744.4149. Tickets can also be purchased at the door, the day of the reunion.

Host hotels are the Gold Coast Hotel and Casino (888.402.6278) and The Orleans (800.675.3267).

“We are the West,” Jordan said. And the World of Rodeo Reunion “is the Reunion of Reunions. It’s all about visiting, friendship, and having a good time with folks we haven’t seen in years.”

Jordan, a resident of Paradise Valley, Montana, rode saddle broncs professionally and qualified for the 1971 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo. He founded the PRCA’s circuit system and has put on judging and marketing seminars.

For more information, visit the Facebook page (http://www.facebook.com/worldofrodeoreunion ) or call Jordan at 406-223-6503.

Smiles abound at the World of Rodeo Reunion, when old friends gather and stories are told., Larry Jordan, producer of the event, is third from left. Forrie Smith, actor in the television series Yellowstone, stands next to Jordan. Mary Peters | Courtesy photos image

Country music star Moe Bandy (in the middle) has entertained at World of Rodeo Reunions and will do so again this year. Myra Pearce, second from the left, sang at last year’s Reunion. image-1

Old friends get together at the World of Rodeo Reunion, held annually in Las Vegas during the Wrangler NFR. image-2

The Jerry Small family purchased a chute gate memorial in his honor; the posters are displayed at the reunion for three consecutive years, then the family can take them home. Photo courtesy Mary Peters. image-3