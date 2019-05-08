Cowgirl cooking: Prepping, hauling tasty meal to the corral is second nature for this ranch wife

Chocolate “Go To Heck Cake” with raspberry filling and Pioneer Woman Best Frosting

This cake recipe comes from Jane Mickelson, my cute mom, who got it from the Z-U Guest Ranch near Cora, Wy. many, many years ago. It was originally called “Go To Hell Cake”

Cream together ½ cup butter and 1 ½ cup granulated sugar.

Mix in 2 eggs, and add ½ cup of milk.

Add 1 tsp. vanilla

When wet ingredients are mixed, add:

2 cups all-purpose flour

Pinch of salt

2 tsp. baking soda

Combine 4 Tbl spoons dry cocoa with enough water to dissolve, add to above ingredients and mix well.

Pour batter evenly into 2 round cake pans that have been greased and floured. I like to coat my pans with a mixture of flour and sugar. You can also pour into a 9x13 pan if you don’t want to deal with layers. (I do this when we are branding away from the ranch.)

Bake in a moderate (350) oven for about 20-25 minutes. 20 for round pans and 25 for rectangular. Check middle with toothpick for doneness.

Allow cake to cool almost completely and then put a layer of Raspberry seedless jam/jelly (Smuckers or homemade are the two we like the best). You’ll want to refrigerate the cake or even put it in the freezer to set the jam up before frosting it (about 30 minutes). I do a layer on top of the 9x13. When making the rounds, I put a layer of jam in between the layers of the rounds as well as on the top layer. It should be just enough jam to make a nice, thin, glossy coat.

When the frosting is ready, (be sure you have whipped it until it smooth) take the cake out of the cold and apply the frosting. You can put a thin layer in between the layers of the round cake but make sure that you have enough to frost the entire thing. Dust with cocoa powder and top with fresh raspberries.

This cake can be made the day before and refrigerated. If you do refrigerate overnight, it may be best to wait to garnish with the raspberries just before serving.

“That’s the Best Frosting I’ve Ever Had” Frosting

5 Tablespoons Flour

1 cup Milk

1 teaspoon Vanilla

1 cup Butter

1 cup Granulated Sugar (not Powdered Sugar!)

Preparation

In a small saucepan, whisk flour into milk and heat, stirring constantly, until it thickens. You want it to be very thick, thicker than cake mix, more like a brownie mix is. Remove from heat and let it cool to room temperature. (If I’m in a hurry, I place the saucepan over ice in the sink for about 10 minutes or so until the mixture cools.) It must be completely cool before you use it in the next step. Stir in vanilla.

While the mixture is cooling, cream the butter and sugar together until light and fluffy. You don’t want any sugar graininess left. Then add the completely cooled milk/flour/vanilla mixture and beat the living daylights out of it. If it looks separated, you haven’t beaten it enough! Beat it until it all combines and resembles whipped cream.

4 Granny Smith apples

4 Red Delicious apples

2-3 king sized Snicker bars

1 large container whipped topping

1 small container whipped topping

Core and cube apples. Sprinkle a bit of fruit fresh over them and gently stir them so all are covered. Cut candy bars into bite-size pieces. When you are ready for the salad, combine and stir the ingredients and serve. You can use any variety of Apple. Add Cool Whip to suit your own personal taste.

Roast for the crew

When feeding a large crew, select a large roast. I prefer more tender cuts like a rib roast. Pat the roast so it’s dry, then season it with your favorite seasonings. I like to use Lowery’s Season Salt, garlic powder, a dash of Montreal steak seasoning and cracked pepper. Rub the roast generously with the seasoning, being sure to coat the entire thing.

In your roasting pan, cook 2 fatty pieces of bacon. Once the bacon is cooked and the grease is hot in the pan, remove the bacon and put roast into hot pan. I use a large Magna Light roaster. Brown roast on all sides until appropriately seared to to hold in the juices. Roast meat at 325° uncovered for the first 15 minutes then cover and cook for 15 minutes per pound to desired doneness. Be sure to add about a half a cup to a cup of liquid when you begin the roasting process. Turn roast every 20 to 30 minutes and add liquid as required. I like to use just plain water or a combination of wine and water or beer and water. Once the roast is finished, let it rest at least 20 minutes before slicing it.

The roast can be prepared the day before and then re-warmed and transported to the branding in a roaster covered in foil, then the lid, then wrapped in towels and placed inside a cooler to keep it hot. Gerda has heated terra cotta tiles and placed them inside the cooler to keep the roast warm.