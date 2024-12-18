Cross Diamond Cattle Co. 19th Annual Production Sale

Date: December 9, 2024

Location: Sale at the ranch, Bertrand, NE

TSLN Reps: Scott Dirk, Cody Nye

Auctioneers: Charlie Cummings and Cody Lowderman

Averages:

231 Red Angus Bulls avg. $11,121

396 Commercial Red Angus bred heifers avg. $3,352

50 Commercial Red Angus 3 yr old bred cows avg. $3,465



Mild weather and a beautiful weather forecast brought a record crowd for the Cross Diamond Annual Sale in Bertrand, Nebraska. Scott and Kim Ford, along with the Cross Diamond crew and consignors welcomed the crowd of bidders and buyers, with cattle selling to 18 states. Powerful maternal genetics, along with elite customer service are the hallmarks of this program located in south central Nebraska.



High sellers:



Lot 148, Pope Chisum L006, DOB: 04/21/2023, sired by Brown Top Tier G242, from a Bieber CL Stockmarket E119 cow. To Cross Diamond Cattle Company, Bertrand, NE for $33,000.



Lot 34, CRS Diamnd Influence 3132, DOB: 04/25/2023, sired by Axtell Dominator 6010, from a LSF RR Drover 0308X cow. Sold to Rough Diamond Ranch, Elwood, NE for $31,000.



Lot 37, CRS Diamnd Level Best 3358, DOB: 05/19/2023, sired by RED SS Big Shot 703G, from a CRS Diamnd Dynamic 172 cow. To Rough Diamond Ranch, Elwood, NE for $30,000.



Lot 149, Pope Conagher L020, DOB: 04/23/2023, sired by Brown Top Tier G242, from a Bieber CL Stockmarket E119 cow. To Loonan Red Angus, Corning, IA for $28,000.



Lot 24, CRS Diamnd Level Best 3081, DOB: 04/23/2023, sired by RED SS Big Shot 703G, from a HLH Right Kind 8271 4135 cow. To Right On Cattle Company, Bertrand, NE for $27,000.



Lot 38, CRS Diamnd Gladiator 3130, DOB: 04/25/2023, sired by CRS Diamnd Spartacus 809, from a 62C cow. To Ravenscroft Red Angus, Nenzel, NE for $23,500.



The Ford family and Cross Diamond Cattle are very supportive of our troops and the youth in Agriculture. Every year they dedicate the lot 21 bull as the “21 Gun Salute” with the entire proceeds donated to the All American Beef Battalion to supply steak feeds to our nation’s military. This year the “21 Gun Salute” was purchase by 3D Ranch, Akron, CO for $15,000. Cross Diamond Cattle also donated a bred heifer at their annual sale to a lucky youth that came to the sale and registered for the drawing. This year Noah Knight, Keystone, NE was the winner.

Big, stout, uniform, long age bulls in volume at the Cross Diamond Red Angus sale. df74a1869925-bull_pen

Noah Knight, Keystone, NE with sale host Scott Ford at the Cross Diamond sale. Noah was the winner of the commercial bred heifer. 61b22365e020-Noah_Knight